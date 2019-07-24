Demi Rose Mawby Spills Out Of Scandalous Outfit In Ibiza

British bombshell Demi Rose Mawby has recently returned to what she called her favorite island in an Instagram post — Ibiza, Spain. Demi Rose recently shared a snap of herself in a skimpy swimsuit posed on a lounging bed in an outdoor paradise, and she’s continuing to document her Ibiza adventures.

Today, Demi Rose shared a scandalous look that had her 9.2 million Instagram followers drooling. In the shot, Demi Rose is posed on a modern-looking balcony overlooking a multi-lane street. The view from the balcony isn’t the most inspiring — there is no beach in sight — but Demi Rose’s beauty makes up for it.

In the photo, Demi Rose rocked a white bikini top that barely contained her ample curves. The top stretched across her chest, strapless except for one white band crossing over her shoulder. The ruched detailing drew even more attention to her cleavage, which was spilling out the edges of the top.

She paired the white top with black bottoms that basically looked like underwear. The interesting outfit included a waist belt that went over the skimpy bottoms and hooked onto a pair of pants that stretched up to nearly her hips, garter belt style. The resulting look was a little unusual, but definitely showcased Demi Rose’s curves to perfection. Though most of her legs are covered up, her curvy hips are on full display, and the cinched belt draws attention to her tiny waist and hourglass figure.

Demi Rose paired the look with a simple white bag and necklace, and wore her hair in a sassy half-up style. Though her makeup was fairly neutral, her highlighter was popping.

Demi Rose’s followers loved the glimpse into her adventures abroad, and the shot received over 54,000 likes in just 20 minutes.

Her followers showered her with praise in the comments, with many complimenting her on her beauty and leaving strings of emoji that expressed their feelings.

Before jetting across the pond to Ibiza, Demi Rose spent some time in sunny Miami Beach, Florida, where she posed in a variety of skimpy swimsuits and scandalous dresses.

Fans who want a peek at Demi Rose’s typical adventures in Ibiza should head to her Instagram page. In her Insta-story highlights, she has several snaps from trips to Ibiza she’s taken over the years. The first in the series was taken 62 weeks ago, but there are also stories taken 60 weeks ago, 51 weeks ago, 41 weeks ago and more. It’s clearly one of her favorite spots to visit, as she finds herself back there time and time again.