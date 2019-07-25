‘The Walking Dead’: AMC And Robert Kirkman Considering Negan Spin-Offs

Potentially, Negan could get his own spin-off as AMC and Robert Kirkman discuss the possibility.

AMC’s Walking Dead franchise, which is based off the comic book series by Robert Kirkman, is currently offering fans numerous spin-off productions. From Fear the Walking Dead to the upcoming movie based on Rick Grimes, viewers have plenty to occupy themselves with. Now, it has been revealed that there might also be a Negan spin-off up for consideration.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the Walking Dead comics. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet read all available comics and wish to avoid spoilers.

At the recent Walking Dead Q&A panel at San Diego Comic-Con, AMC announced details of the upcoming movie about Rick Grimes as well as further information about a, as yet unnamed, new spin-off series featuring two female protagonists. Now, according to Forbes, there is, potentially, another spin-off in negotiations with AMC.

This potential new spin-off will focus on Negan, who is played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the television series. Currently, this is all only at a discussion stage and nothing has been greenlit by AMC as such. However, considering how eager AMC is to expand the Walking Dead universe, this could be considered a good avenue to follow.

Gene Page / AMC

“I know that it’s been discussed,” Jeffrey Dean Morgan revealed at San Diego Comic-Con.

“I, we gotta do it before I get any older, I mean, pretty soon I’m not gonna be able to be the young Negan anymore.”

It is believed that the Negan spin-off could focus on the Here’s Negan limited-run comics that delved into Negan’s backstory. Hence why Morgan referred to having to start production on this sooner rather than later.

Forbes suggests that it seems more likely that the Negan spin-off would be better suited to a movie, or set of movies, rather than a series if it chooses to look at Negan’s journey from the beginning of the apocalypse through to when viewers met him as the leader of the Saviors in AMC’s The Walking Dead.

In addition to AMC being open to a Negan spin-off, it is believed that Walking Dead creator, Robert Kirkman might also be considering it as a comic spin-off.

While the comics surprisingly concluded recently, Kirkman has revealed that Negan is still alive, even if he wasn’t mentioned in the final comic. In addition, he has also suggested that he could, at some stage, return to the Walking Dead universe with a Negan story. However, as yet, Kirkman has not expanded on when or given any storyline details so fans will just have to wait for further news pertaining to a Negan spin-off.

At the Walking Dead panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the new trailer for Season 10 was also released, which you can view below.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.