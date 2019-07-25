Billie Lee Accuses ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Of Bullying Her During Filming, Explains How Lisa Vanderpump Helped

Billie Lee quit the show earlier this week.

Billie Lee is opening up about the way in which she was bullied by her co-stars during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 8.

During an interview with Hollywood Life on July 24, Lee said that the drama between her and her co-stars was “very intense” amid production on the upcoming episodes and at times, Lee felt massively triggered by the issues she was faced with and confronted with past feelings about being bullied.

“It brought up a lot of things like suicidal thoughts again and I was just in a really bad place and I don’t think, you know, any job is worth that,” Lee explained.

According to Lee, if she makes someone uncomfortable, that person should allow themselves to open their mind and their heart and learn from their experiences instead of shutting people out. As fans of the series will recall, Lee accused her co-stars of excluding her from their group on a number of occasions and even once liked a comment labeling one of the ladies “transphobic.”

As for the way in which Lisa Vanderpump has been helping her cope with the emotions she was feeling throughout her time filming the show, Lee applauded the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast as amazing and said she respected her decision to walk away from the show after nine seasons in early June.

“She’s always helped guided me, like in my career, from the get go she’s helped me. Even today, dealing with the cast and being bullied while filming she still helps me,” Lee explained of her former boss’s support. “She is always helping me. She’s like my number one.”

Lee began working at Vanderpump’s SUR Restaurant during Season 6 as a hostess.

Prior to Lee’s official confirmation of her exit from Vanderpump Rules, Jax Taylor suggested to his fans and followers that Lee was no longer on his show and also told his fans and followers that she would not be seen at his June wedding to Brittany Cartwright.

In another tweet, Taylor said that he invited every gay person he knew except for Lee, which enraged a number of his fans and followers who quickly pointed out that Lee was transgender, not gay.

Lee and Taylor have never been close and when it comes to the other members of the cast, Lee has also had major issues with Lala Kent and Katie Maloney.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to air later this year on Bravo TV.