Watch Liverpool FC Vs. Sporting Lisbon Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Yankee Stadium Hosts European Clash

European champions Liverpool FC continue their preseason United States tour, taking on 18-time Portuguese Champions Sporting Lisbon.

After a disappointing start to their United States preseason tour, European champions Liverpool FC will hope to end the three-match set on a winning note when they face 18-time Portuguese Premeira winners Sporting Lisbon in The Bronx, New York. But Liverpool is still trying to figure out how they lost both games so far on their high-profile tour, per NESN.com, after they dropped a 2-1 decision to Spanish club Sevilla on Sunday at Boston’s Fenway Park, following a 3-2 defeat to Germany’s Borussia Dortmund at Notre Dame Stadium on Friday. Now, the Reds wrap up their stateside jaunt at a third iconic, American sports venue, in the match that will live stream from Yankee Stadium.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Liverpool FC vs. Sporting Lisbon preseason club friendly match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday, July 24, at the iconic, 54,200-seat Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York, New York. That start time will be 5 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time and 7 p.m. Central.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream starts at 1 a.m. British Summer Time on Thursday, July 25, while in Portugal that start time will be the same, but in the Western European Summer Time Zone. Fans in Italy and throughout Central Europe can catch the kickoff at 2 a.m. In the Republic of Indonesia, the Reds vs. Leões preseason match kicks off at 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, Western Indonesia Time, 9 a.m. Eastern.

In addition to losing the game to Sevilla, Liverpool also suffered the loss of their 19-year-old French prodigy Yasser Larouci who was on the wrong end of an out-of-control tackle by Sevilla’s Joris Gnagnon in the Fenway Park match. Fortunately, the club believes, Larouci did not suffer a serious injury, according to a Metro UK report.

Another teen sensation is set to debut for Liverpool in the Yankee Stadium showdown, as 17-year-old Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg has been named to the Reds squad by Manager Jurgen Klopp, for the Sporting match, according to This Is Anfield. Liverpool signed the teen over the summer from Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle.

Liverpool’s teenage French star Yasser Larouci was injured by a reckless tackle in the weekend’s Sevilla match in Boston. Jan Kruger / Getty Images

To watch the Liverpool FC vs. Sporting Lisbon club friendly match stream live from Yankee Stadium, use the streaming video provided by Watch TNT, or download the Watch TNT app. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the preseason exhibition Liverpool vs. Sporting CP match stream live on their TV sets.

There is also a way to watch the club-friendly game stream live for free, without any cable login or pay-per-view fee being required. Fans can sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package such as Fubo TV or Sling TV. Both of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day trial period at no initial charge. That way, fans can watch Wednesday’s Liverpool-Lisbon preseason game live stream for free.

For fans who prefer not to sign up for subscription services and also lack cable or satellite login credentials, a pay-per-view stream will also be available in the United States, provided by Bleacher Report Live, which will carry the Liverpool FC Vs. Sporting Lisbon match for a one-time fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, LFC TV will carry the live stream. In Portugal, Sport TV1 Football will live stream the match, as will MOLA TV in Indonesia.

For a list of live streaming sources for the Liverpool FC vs. Sporting Lisbon preseason club friendly in the United States in numerous other countries around the world, check out LiveSoccerTV.