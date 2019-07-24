Jordyn Woods Teases Upcoming ‘Grown-ish’ Guest Spot In Latest Instagram Update

Jordyn Woods is seemingly more than excited about her acting debut.

The model posted a video on her Instagram page on Wednesday. In the video, Woods announced to her 10.2 million followers that her guest spot on Freeform’s Grown-ish will be premiering on Wednesday night. While rocking her braids in a half-up, half-down style, Woods encouraged her followers to tune in for the episode on the network. She then shared a clip from the episode. In the clip, her character is discussing her experience with seeing a therapist on the show’s fictional college campus.

At the time of writing, Woods’ post received more than 500,000 views. The post also received more than 1,000 comments from her fans.

“So dope can’t wait,” one follower commented.

“This clip looks really good! Good job Jordy!” another follower chimed in.

While The Inquisitr previously shared that Woods has appeared in a few music videos this year, Grown-ish marks her acting debut. According to Entertainment Tonight, Woods plays a freshman student named Dee, a “sweet soul with a soft-spoken and sincere vulnerability,” and lives in Hawkins Hall where Aaron (Trevor Jackson) is the R.A. In the upcoming episode, Dee will bring up a conversation about mental health awareness during a meeting facilitated by Aaron.

Jackson was recently asked about what it was like to work with the Secndnture CEO when he spoke to ET’s Katie Krause at iHeartRadio’s 102.7 KIIS-FM Wango Tango.

“She plays an actual character. She’s very cool. I think it is her first time onscreen ever and she did a great job for her first time and I think she definitely — if she wanted to continue, she could,” Jackson gushed, hinting that Woods’ character could be ongoing. “I definitely enjoyed working with her. She’s nice.”

Grown-ish is another venture for Woods as she seemingly steps out of her ex-BFF Kylie Jenner’s shadow. Based off of Woods’ Instagram, the model has been putting her hands in multiple opportunities over the past few months. In addition to her athleisure brand Secndnture, she recently starred in Rick Ross’ video for his single “BIG TYME.” The actress also appeared in the video for “Baby Birkin” by Gunna.

Loading...

In addition to being on screen, Woods has also been working on her fashion empire. The model recently inked a partnership with fashion retailer Boohoo last month. According to her caption under the collaboration’s promotional Instagram video, the partnership is Woods’ second time working with the brand.

Grown-ish airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.