Bikini Competitor ‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Wows In Tiny Hot-Pink Gym Outfit Ahead Of Series Return

Mackenzie McKee has a lot to look forward to. The Teen Mom 3 star is set to resume her appearances on the MTV franchise with a return to Teen Mom OG. The 24-year-old hasn’t been on-air for quite some time, but her activities haven’t being ignored. The mother of three’s Instagram followers have been tracking her every move. Mackenzie’s dedicated fans likely picked up on her Instagram stories earlier today.

Mackenzie’s Instagram story today came from her favorite place – the gym. This active mother is both a fitness model and a bikini competitor. She spent much of the month of June prepping herself for a hardcore muscle show at a bikini competition that saw her flaunt her rippling strength in a tiny red-and-white two-piece.

Today’s Instagram story may not have brought fans any swimwear, but it did throw out the blonde’s killer gym body. Mackenzie was wowing in a hot pink tank top paired with tight black shorts. Given that Mackenzie was surrounded by fitness equipment and balancing on one leg while clutching her knee, the outfit seemed fitting. Mackenzie appeared with her husband Josh McKee. Fans of Teen Mom 3 will remember this couple and their three kids — Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs Weston.

When it comes to having fitness as a lifestyle, Mackenzie is spoken for. This former cheerleader regularly updates her Instagram from her grueling sweat sessions. She even includes her kids in them to make working out a family affair. For Mackenzie though, there’s a competitive edge to being active. Whether competing in outdoor races or bikini events, this girl operates with success as her aim. It seems to bring her pleasure, peace, and the incentive to keep going.

Mackenzie’s workouts come with a challenge, though. The star has Type 1 diabetes. The auto-immune disease that makes stabilizing blood sugars somewhat of a nightmare might bring Mackenzie down in mood, but it doesn’t stop her from achieving her goals.

An Instagram selfie of Mackenzie in the gym earlier this month came with a full mention of the condition via a caption.

“Some days I just want to live like a normal human, but that is not an option. Some days are harder than others, I am slowly learning to accept type 1 diabetes. I honestly don’t mind all daily needles and pokes, but being sick is miserable. Anyways, it’s been a rough two weeks. But nothing will stop me, I’m finding my fire, I’m pushing through, and I’m climbing to the top when they said I couldn’t.”

Fans would likely agree that Mackenzie looks absolutely incredible. The star’s return to Teen Mom OG was confirmed by The Inquisitr earlier this week.