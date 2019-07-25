Natalie Roser Dons Nude Lingerie On The Kitchen Counter

Natalie Roser shared a photo of herself wearing nude lingerie, and at first glance, it almost looked like she wasn’t wearing anything at all. The photo, geo-tagged in Sydney, Australia, promoted the brand, Rose & Bare. They specialize in bras and bottoms that come in a variety of nude tones. The model raved about the strapless bra with no underwire in the captions.

Roser was spotted in the bra and thong-cut bottoms while sitting on a kitchen counter. She held a drink in her hands and appeared to be mid-sip, as she also smiled widely. Her hair was worn down in a heavy left part, as she placed her left foot on the counter. Behind her, you could see a stairwell and a well-decorated house. The update has garnered over 14,000 likes so far and a flood of complimentary comments.

“Sweet as candy?” said a fan, while another raved, “You are seriously looking like a Super Model OMG.”

“I’ve only recently heard of you, and must say you are the most breathtaking being to ever grace this planet,” declared another fan, as someone else said, “This is everything good in the world.”

“How you can always be this photogenic is almost a mystery. I don’t care. Your portraits are awesome as hell!” exclaimed a user.

Natalie’s second-newest Instagram post had a completely different vibe, as it showed her posing outdoors in a snakeskin-patterned dress. It had very thin straps, and was black and white. She was spotted holding onto a light wooden beam, as she wore her hair down in a heavy part and gave a sultry look. In addition, she shared a second shot from the same photo session, where she flashed her iconic smile.

The captions revealed that Natalie was on a shoot for the brand, Fifteen Twenty. Fans can hope that she will share more sneak peeks in the near future. And while she’s likely enjoying her time in Australia, she mentioned that she misses Miami.

“[sic] Waw you look so nice in this new dress you are ravishing and splendid,” gushed a fan in response.

Others kept their comments simple but to the point.

“Lovely smile and lovely dress,” “Super! Magnificent! Exquisite! Gorgeous!” and “Stunning,” said her fans.

The photo has raked in over 7,500 likes so far. Clearly, Natalie can do no wrong when it comes to uploading new photos to her social media. Her 1.1 million Instagram fans also can’t seem to get enough of the Australian stunner.