Israeli Instagram Sensation Avital Cohen Pours Out Of A Pink Bikini In Jaw-Dropping Pic

Israeli fitness model and Instagram star, best known to her 1.7 million fans for her eye-popping bikini snapshots, recently took to her page and wowed everyone with a new sultry pic.

In the snap, the model could be seen pouring out of a pink bikini that allowed her to flaunt her incredible cleavage, long legs and well-toned abs. The model accessorized with a pink visor cap and a delicate pendant to keep it chic and simple. She held a mug of coffee in her hands and posed by resting against glass railings that provided a beautiful view of the sea.

Per the geotag, the model is currently holidaying in the breathtakingly beautiful Santorini Island in Greece. In the caption, she informed her fans that her risk ensemble was from the online clothing brand Fashion Nova, which is very popular among Instagram models.

Within less than a day of posting, and as of this writing, the picture amassed more than 50,000 likes and over 1,300 comments, proving just how popular Cohen really is.

Apart from her regular fans, fellow models and celebs also liked the picture to show appreciation and support, including UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste, Swedish model Josefine Forsberg, Playboy model Sarah Harris, and Swedish travel blogger and model Zhara Nilsson.

Commenting on the picture, one of her fans wrote that Avital has the best body in the world, while another one commented that he can’t take his eyes off the hot picture. A third fan, who seemed to be quite obsessed with the model, wrote that Avital is the epitome of sexiness, adding that he would like to take her out on a date.

Avital treated her fans to yet another risque snap where she could be seen wearing a barely-there thong-style bikini to show off her pert derriere. The model posed while partially submerged in a cave pool and turned her back toward the camera to show off her assets. In the caption, she wrote that she is in heaven because her hotel suite came with the built-in cave pool.

The picture racked up more than 33,000 likes and about 700 comments, where everyone expressed their admiration for her hot booty as well as the stunning location.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Cohen is not only a fitness model, but she is also the owner and designer of the Gym Girl Glam apparel line. Owing to her amazing figure, the model was featured as the “Girl of the Week” in Europe’s largest men’s self-improvement website, Msicollege.