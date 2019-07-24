Melissa Riso Wears Nothing & Strikes A Yoga-Inspired Pose

Melissa Riso tantalized fans with a nude photo on Instagram today. And instead of striking a basic pose, she got creative and showed off her athletic abilities. The pose, which appears to be inspired by the “bridge” pose in yoga, showed her suspended in air. She braced herself with her arms, while she popped her left foot and tucked in her right foot while pointing. Melissa then threw her head back, and kept her eyes closed. The photo was taken in the corner of two floor-to-ceiling windows with trees visible in the backdrop.

Somehow, Melissa managed to pose in such a way as to censor her chest with her right thigh. Her body was also placed diagonally to the camera. So while she was fully nude, she censored herself perfectly without the need of props.

The post is clearly a big hit with her fans. Many of them made reference to the captions, where she talked about her body as art.

“An absolutely breathtaking example of the art of the human body. Breathtakingly stunning miss riso,” raved a fan.

“Oh WOW you magnificent sexy goddess,” noted another, while someone else declared, “Well when you bend it like that I think it moves into a higher realm than art lol.”

“Amazing forever,” added another Instagram user.

And this isn’t to mention another photo that she shared from the same corner of the building a couple of day ago. This photo was arguably equally sultry, and featured the model going topless. She wore a pair of small green bikini bottoms, thigh-high brown boots and a tan jacket.

Melissa was spotted lounging in a white chair, as she slung her left leg over the side and stretched her right leg in front of her. She left her chest exposed, and placed her right hand in such a way to censor the photo. Riso’s hair was worn down in loose waves, as she looked down in the shot. The photo was geo-tagged in Beverly Hills.

Fans poured in with their compliments, with over 18,000 people liking the image.

“Yessss girl I love those shoes!!!! Where are they from?” asked a curious fan. The shoes had a very high, chunky heel along with a belt accent on the side by the ankles.

“[sic] Whats up beautiful one you’re looking really good,” commented an Instagram user, while another simply noted, “WOW!!! Words are not enough….”

“One of Your BEST PICS!!!” exclaimed another follower.