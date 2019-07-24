Swedish Model Josefine Forsberg Is Driving Her One Million Fans Crazy With New Lingerie Pic

Swedish model Josefine Forsberg may not be as popular as her Danish namesake Josephine Skriver, but when it comes to social media, Forsberg’s sexy snaps and sense of style has attracted more than one million followers on Instagram. In fact, by looking at the traction that each picture gains shortly after going live, the number seems to be steadily increasing on a day-to-day basis.

Knowing that fans can never get enough of her sexiness, the model recently took to her page and stunned everyone with a new lingerie snap — one which became an instant hit. In the pic, the model could be seen sitting on a sofa, wearing a set of provocative lingerie that allowed her to show off her incredible figure. The model lifted her chin up and closed her eyes to pull off a very provocative pose.

The 25-year-old stunner let her hair down, wore a full face of makeup and opted for an accessory-free look to keep it sexy and simple.

In the caption, the model aptly described her lingerie by calling it a combination of sensuality and comfort. She also informed her fans that the set was from her very own fashion brand, Tigelle Intimates & Swimwear. Within three hours of going live, the picture racked up more than 12,000 likes and over 150 comments which shows that the model is immensely popular on the photo-sharing website.

Some of her fellow models, including UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste, Emma Hernan, Sendi Skopljak and Avital Cohen also liked the picture to show appreciation for Josefine’s hotness.

“Freakin’ sexyyyyyyy,” Avital Cohen wrote. “Wow!! Simply stunning and beautiful,” opined Emma Hernan.

While her fans called her “true goddess”, “truly seductive”, “simply amazing”, and “sexiest model alive” to express their admiration and support for the hot model.

Prior to posting the said snap, Josefine shared an up-close image of herself where she could be seen wearing a stylish black bra. Although the model did not show too much skin, the picture amassed about 13,000 likes and 150-plus comments where fans and followers showered her with numerous complimentary words and phrases. This shows that fans are not only attracted to her bikini snaps but they genuinely admire the model in all types of outfits.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Josefine was born in Sweden but she also worked in Barcelona, Spain, for a long time. Although she carried out paid promotions with many brands on her Instagram, she rose to fame after becoming an ambassador for Lounge Underwear which made her skin-baring pics go viral on the photo-sharing website.