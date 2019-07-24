‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Wows In Tight Red Tank & Spandex For Rare Full-Frontal Selfie

Kailyn Lowry tends not to post selfies – fans of the Teen Mom 2 star will know that Kailyn has only shared one selfie to her Instagram account in the past few months. Given that the Instagram selfie with her son came as a close-up, Kailyn’s more comprehensive update today proved a particular rarity.

Earlier today, Kailyn took to her Instagram stories. The 27-year-old was posing in front of her mirror in a look that was definitely flaunting her summer body. The mother of three appeared in a tight and sporty tank top in burgundy reds – Kailyn paired her look with a likewise athletic-looking pair of spandex leggings in grays. Something about Kailyn’s photo was sending out major boss vibes. With a forthright pose, those tattoos on show, and a stylish baseball cap in patterned whites and greens, the MTV star was looking confident, strong, sexy, and ready-to-go.

“Errands all day” written at the bottom of Kailyn’s image suggested a packed schedule.

Kailyn does, indeed, appear to have a super-busy life. Alongside raising her three sons Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux, Kailyn is running a business – this girl’s enviable blonde locks were bound to launch some kind of merch. It turns out they have. Kailyn is CEO of CBD-based Pothead haircare brand.

Kailyn’s recent activities have made major headlines. She’s just returned from an extended vacation to Hawaii that came with a twist – while Kailyn’s travels came as a regular family deal with her three sons, they proved a headline-maker for including another of the franchise’s stars.

Kailyn was joined by Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer and her three daughters. The two mothers and their total six kids appeared to have a fantastic time as they explored the exotic setting, took to beaches, and shared stunning sunsets from the island.

A photo of Kailyn’s sons with Leah’s daughters was posted to both mothers’ Instagram accounts just over a week ago. While Kailyn kept her caption relatively short, Leah’s Instagram post offered more words.

“They’re best friends now and already planning our next trip! & I’m Auntie Leah! @kaillowry what have we done?! I’m so happy they have had so much fun!”

Given that Teen Mom stars have a reputation for feuding – Amber Portwood and Jenelle Evans being just one example – it looks like Kailyn and Leah’s vibe is the polar opposite. These two appeared closer than ever as they enjoyed their break.

Fans wishing to see more of Kailyn and Leah should follow their Instagram accounts.