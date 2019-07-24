‘This Is Us’ Creator’ Teases New Big Three With Adorable Photo Of Pint-Sized Trio

Fans of the NBC drama could be seeing triple when it comes to younger versions of the Pearson kids.

This Is Us may have just cast the preschool Big Three. The NBC drama, which has already triple-casted the roles of Kevin, Kate, and Randall Pearson, may be giving viewers a look at “The Little Three” next season.

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman took to Twitter to post a photo of three tots who look remarkably like the Pearson clan’s Big Three. The two boys and a girl, who appear to be about four-years-old, are wearing clothing items that look like they could be from the early 1980s timeframe, which would line up with the ages of Rebecca and Jack Pearson’s (Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia) at the time.

The This Is Us showunner did not reveal who the children are but he did note, “I am dead.” A rep for the Emmy-winning show would not confirm the casting to TV Line.

Viewers have previously seen Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown’s characters as infants, toddlers, 10-year-olds/pre-teens (Parker Bates, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Lonnie Shavis), and teenagers (Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, Niles Fitch). If the new photos are a Season 4 sneak peek, it would appear that the show will flashback to The Big Three’s early childhood/preschool years next season.

It’s no surprise that This Is Us fans went crazy for Fogelman’s adorable picture. Several fans commented that whoever is in charge of casting for the show does an amazing job. One fan tweeted, “Are they the OG little big three from the pilot episode all grown up?”

Several This Is Us cast members, including Elizabeth Perkins (Rebecca’s mother, Janet Malone ) and Melanie Liburd (Kevin’s ex, Zoey) commented on the “amazing” little lookalikes, but most telling was a Twitter comment from the official This Is Us page which read, “THE LITTLEST THREE.”

While This Is Us producers have not confirmed any additional Big Three casting, viewers can be certain that the pre-teen Big Three will be back for Season 4. Mackenzie Hancsicsak, who plays junior high aged Kate Pearson, posted a photo to Instagram to reveal that she and her co-stars recently met with Fogelman and the show’s writers and that she is back on set filming.

If This Is Us follows its usual flashback/present-day format for the Season 4 premiere, the fourth season of the show will kick off with the Big Three’s present-day birthday. In 2019, they’ll be 39 years old.

This Is Us returns Tuesday, September 24 at 9 p.m. on NBC.