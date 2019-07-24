‘Riverdale’ Star Mark Consuelos Shocked By Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart’s Reported Split

Mark Consuelos insists he had no idea his famous co-stars broke up.

On Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM radio show, Mark Consuelos seemed shocked by the news Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart, 22, and Cole Sprouse, 26, had broken up, reports Hollywood Life.

When the Bravo boss questioned the 48-year-old about his co-workers’ recent split, Mark confided he was unaware of the situation.

“Is that true?” Mark asked.

“You know, I’ve been gone from Vancouver (where Riverdale is filmed) for about 10 days so I have no idea what’s going on over there.”

Andy teased that the Riverdale star may be feigning his surprise so he didn’t have to reveal any information about the break-up.

The radio host went on to discuss how private Lili and Cole kept their relationship.

“The other thing is the whole time they were dating, no one was allowed to say that they were dating,” Andy said.

The 51-year-old then revealed he was not allowed to discuss the couple’s relationship when Lili was on his show Watch What Happens Live. This too seemed to surprise Mark.

“That’s surprising,” he stated. “I just kind of knew they were always together.”

Mark noted the pair’s publicists may have wanted to keep their relationship under wraps.

Lili and Cole have not confirmed rumors about the end of their two-year romance.

According to E! News the onscreen couple had a very messy breakup. An insider, however, revealed the Riverdale stars seems to be in a better place and are more comfortable being around each other.

Another source told People those close to the couple knew the relationship was not going to last.

“Their friends didn’t really expect them to last in the long-run,” revealed the insider. “At the end of the day, their personalities are very different and their lifestyles often clashed.”

Despite the breakup, the pair remains professional. During a recent panel at San Diego’s Comic-Con the Riverdale actress sat next to her former beau.

Loading...

Although the exes are amicable in the public eye, Lili and Cole reportedly did not interact at Entertainment Weekly‘s Comic-Con party. Lili decided to stick with costars Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch throughout the night.

Lili even seemed to poke fun at the recent split. On Instagram, the beautiful blonde shared a pic of the Riverdale Comic-Con panel, showing her sitting between Cole and castmate KJ Apa.

“Please don’t put me between these two ever again,” she wrote in the caption.

To see more of Mark, Lili, and Cole, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Riverdale on The CW.