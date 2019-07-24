Heavily Pregnant Amber Rose Wows With Virtually No Makeup In Spaghetti-Strap Velour & Louis Vuitton

Amber Rose doesn’t have long to go before welcoming her October-due baby. The 35-year-old model has been spotted rocking her pregnancy glow with virtually no makeup. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail today showed the star wowing during a lunch outing at Los Angeles, California’s Bel Air Hotel.

Photos showed Amber looking impossibly stylish. The model’s look definitely came as maternity wear, but it hadn’t fallen short on keeping up with current trends. Amber was clad in a sleek and mostly tight-fitting dress in black velour. The slinky number appeared comfortable, though. Spaghetti strap details were flashing the star’s famous tattoos, and a mix of sporty and upscale accessories added some overall pizzazz. Amber was channeling the athleisurewear trend via a pair of white sneakers – likewise manifesting was this mother’s penchant for all things designer. Amber was seen carrying a Louis Vuitton-monogrammed jacket. A simple white baseball cap and fluffy white shoulder bag matched the star’s footwear.

Amber was ticking boxes for more than just her outfit, though. With a face that appeared virtually makeup-free, Rose was showing her natural beauty. Fans will know that a low-frills glam approach is somewhat of a rarity from this Hollywood lady. The model may have applied a touch of bronzer and eye makeup to her face, but her features very much seemed to be showing her natural beauty. The star’s pregnancy glow was taking center stage.

Amber Rose flaunts her baby bump in a gorgeous velour dress for lunch https://t.co/FN36EOvWTH — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 24, 2019

As The Daily Mail reports, Amber was accompanied by boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards. The couple announced that they were expecting a baby back in April – Amber’s October arrival will make her a mother of two.

Amber’s relationship with Edwards has come with its gushing. The model took to Instagram with a photo of her beau back in January with a lengthy caption that seemed to say it all.

“He thinks he soooo cute! He really is tho and sweet, smart, talented, charismatic and overall just an amazing man. In the past I’ve used the words “best friend” very loosely while speaking of my ex’s but I can honestly say I feel like this man really is my BEST FRIEND! We talk for hours, he makes me a better person, he listens to me and understands me. He also came into my life at a time where I’ve had enough of the narcissistic, cheating and abuse I’ve endured over the years from my previous relationships…..”

It looks like Amber has found the love of her life. Fans wishing to see more of Amber should follow her Instagram.