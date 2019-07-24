Lea Michele Shows Off Killer Legs In Bikini Bottoms & Off-The-Shoulder Shirt

Lea Michele is soaking up some rays in her latest photo.

The Glee star has been sharing a lot of images with her 5.6 million-plus Instagram followers over the course of the last few weeks and with each and every share, the singer gets rave reviews from her loyal fans. In the most recent snapshot that was posted for her legion of fans, Michele leaves little to the imagination as she basks in the sun in what appears to be her backyard.

In the gorgeous new post, the brunette beauty is all smiles as she looks off into the distance. Lea appears to be makeup-free in the shot, wearing her long, dark locks down and slightly waved. Michele sits in a huge black chair that features a cushion and a number of pillows and she has a towel sitting right beside her. The 32-year-old poses Indian style in the shot, showing off her toned and tanned stems in a pair of bikini bottoms that aren’t even visible.

She pairs the sexy look with a blue off-the-shoulder top that has some pink and yellow tie-dye detailing. Lea places her hands on her legs, showing off her nicely manicured nails. In just a short time since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Lea plenty of attention from her social media fans with over 59,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments.

Many of the actress’ fans commented on the photo to let Lea know that she looks amazing while countless others chimed in to gush over her picture-perfect body. A few other followers took to the photo to answer the question that she posed in the caption — what are you doing today?

“I wish I was sitting next to you and that beautiful chair or not it was sweet View,” one follower gushed with two heart-eye emoji.

“Lea Michele you have been an inspiration to me for as long as I can remember and your health secrets and recipes have changed my life. You should definitely make a recipe book or another book!” another fan gushed.

“I’m learning myself more art skills so I feel like I set my boundaries further. So I feel able to more with my passion!,” another follower wrote.

Earlier this year, Lea married Zandy Reich in an intimate ceremony in Northern California. Since the big day, Michele has been sharing shots from the wedding and her fans have gone absolutely crazy for them.

Fans can stay up-to-date with all of Michele’s posts by giving her a follow on Instagram.