Robert Mueller Exposed Donald Trump As ‘Corrupt Fruit Of Russia’s Ongoing Attack,’ Harvard Law Professor Says

Prominent Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe said that the second Robert Mueller hearing was far more devastating than the first on Wednesday.

Prestigious Harvard Law School Professor Laurence Tribe, who is known as one of the country’s top constitutional scholars, took to his Twitter account following special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony to Congress on Wednesday, saying that Mueller has exposed Trump as the “corrupt fruit” of the Russian 2016 election interference operation — an operation that Mueller noted in his testimony, continues today “as we site here,” as quoted by CNN.

“The bottom line today is that the Trump presidency is being exposed as the corrupt fruit of Russia’s ongoing attack on our democracy,” Tribe wrote on Twitter, “an attack Trump invited, exploited, and is repaying with disloyalty to America. Now Congress must act.”

Tribe’s reference to Congress appears to be a clear reference to to impeachment proceedings, a step that has so far been resisted by Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a vote on whether to move ahead with impeachment, held in the House one week ago, 95 Democrats voted in favor of moving ahead with impeachment proceedings, as CNN reported.

On Wednesday, following Mueller’s testimony, another Democratic House member joined the calls for the impeachment of Trump, as Massachusetts House rep Lori Trahan said that “it is time to begin an impeachment inquiry” against Trump, as quoted by CBS News.

Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe said that Robert Mueller’s testimony exposes Donald Trump. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

While Mueller’s morning testimony before the House Judiciary Committee was widely panned, including by Tribe, as a “disaster,” according to a Fox News report. “Far from breathing life into his damning report, the tired Robert Mueller sucked the life out of it,” Tribe wrote after the Judiciary Committee session.

But Mueller’s afternoon testimony before the House Intelligence Committee struck a very different tone, as a more forceful and loquacious Muller confirmed many of “the most damaging elements of his findings,” according to a New York Times report.

In his Intelligence Committee testimony, Mueller confirmed that Trump repeatedly refused an in-person interview, as The Inquisitr reported, and his written answers to questions submitted by Mueller were “certainly not as useful as the interview would be,” as Vox.com reported.

Mueller also blasted Trump’s repeated praise of Wikileaks during the 2016 campaign, saying that Trump gave a “boost” to Wikileaks’ “illegal activity,” as The Inquisitr reported.

The former special counsel also said that Trump could be indicted after leaving office, according to an ABC News account.

But Mueller appeared most engaged when discussing the 2016 Russian election interference campaign, confirming that the “sweeping” Russian interference campaign was designed to help Trump, and that the Trump campaign “welcomed” the Russian assistance, as Washington Post Washington Bureau Chief Philip Rucker reported via Twitter. Mueller also stated that his investigation was not a “witch hunt,” as Trump has claimed on dozens of occasions.