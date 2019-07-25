‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Nick Gets A Shocking Judgement

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, July 24 brings Jack’s big surprise — Ashley is back. Plus, both Adam and Nick get a stunning ruling in the Christian custody case, and Celeste finally learns that Lola was recently at death’s door.

Jack (Peter Bergman) showed up back at home, and he told Traci (Beth Maitland) he had a big surprise, but he wanted to wait for Billy (Jason Thompson). When Billy arrived, Jack revealed that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is back and they plan to join Jabot and My Beauty. While Traci was thrilled with the news, Billy wasn’t convinced. He still remembered how Ashley trashed everything last year and left Jabot floundering, but Jack insisted their father, John Abbott, would have wanted them to work together. Overall, Jack dismissed Billy’s concerns, and he and Ashley toasted to their new beginning.

Meanwhile, Judge Sanchez (Joseph C. Phillips) decided neither Nick (Joshua Morrow) nor Adam (Mark Grossman) deserved custody of Christian. Instead, he ruled that they must find a family member willing to take the boy in for the next three months at which time the judge will reexamine the situation. Adam ran straight to Sharon (Sharon Case), and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) felt Adam was manipulating Sharon. Instead of listening to Rey, Sharon ended up agreeing to help Adam, and they left Sharon’s house together. As for Nick, he asked Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to help him out, and she agreed to be Christian’s guardian.

Elsewhere, Theo (Tyler Johnson) gave Celeste (Eva LaRue) an earful about Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) past in New York City. Plus, he dropped the bombshell news that Kyle had married Summer (Hunter King) to get her to donate part of her liver to Lola (Sasha Calle). Celeste didn’t even know Lola had been ill, and she was dumbfounded at this news.

Although Lola had shrugged off making plans with Kyle because she still needed time to reconcile his past with his present, Lola managed to stick up for him where Celeste was concerned. When Celeste confronted Lola and Kyle about everything Theo told her, she lost patience with her mother. At Lola’s apartment, Celeste said she felt left out, and threatened to leave. Meanwhile, at Crimson Lights, Kyle found Theo and roughed him up for dropping a bomb on Celeste, and then Kyle warned Theo not to hurt Summer.

Finally, Billy (Jason Thompson) showed Kevin (Greg Rikaart) the “Adam” he found written on a wall behind torn wallpaper at the Chancellor estate. When he pulled it back further, Billy found “Cordelia,” and Kevin said that Delia called herself Madame Cordelia during tea parties.