Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Spills Out Of Minuscule Pink Bikini In Sizzling New Photos

Gabby Epstein is showing off her incredible figure again on Instagram, and her fans are going absolutely wild for the sizzling new snaps.

The latest addition to the Australian bombshell’s feed was shared on Wednesday, July 24, and quickly gained attention from her 2.3 million followers for all of the right reasons. The upload included three eye-popping shots of the babe posing in front of a gorgeous pink house and rocking a seriously skimpy ensemble that left very little to the imagination — and her audience certainly did not mind the skin-baring look.

Gabby sent pulses racing in a minuscule pink bikini from the brand Pretty Little Thing that hardly provided any coverage to her famous curves. The “Upside Down Triangle” top of the two-piece was barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets, which spilled out from every side for a seriously risque display. Plenty of cleavage and underboob were left exposed in the itty-bitty top, while the matching bottoms of the set did nothing to cover her long, toned legs and curvaceous backside. Its waistband sat low on her hips, accentuating her slender figure and rock hard abs even more.

For an extra layer, the Instagram model wore a long pink cover-up dress — though it did nothing to hide her nearly-nude look. The garment was made of a completely see-through fabric that clung tight to her curves, while its dangerously low, scoop neckline left her bikini-clad bosom totally uncovered.

A dainty pendant necklace and choker added some bling to the barely-there look, as did the thick hoop earrings that Gabby wore in her ears. Her signature platinum blond locks were worn up in a messy bun, with a few wisps falling out and framing her face. She also sported a gorgeous makeup look consisting of a red lip, dusting of blush, and highlighter that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the Aussie beauty went wild for the eye-popping new post on her page. At the time of this writing, the snaps have already accrued more than 17,000 likes after less than one hour of going live on Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower her with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“Wow!! Stunning,” one person wrote, while another called her a “goddess.”

Loading...

“Beautiful. One of the hottest women on the web,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Gabby has shown some skin on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model recently shared a snap from her time at the Cuixmala Resort in Mexico that saw her going completely topless — a look that drove her fans absolutely insane.