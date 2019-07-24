Jenelle Evans’ Spread-Leg Bikini Video Sparks Paid Comments Suspicions, She Personally Claps Back

Jenelle Evans has responded to a fan accusing her of paying for positive Instagram responses. The Teen Mom 2 star is known for sparking backlash over on her social media. While Jenelle has recently regained custody of her three children, the loss of it alongside her husband David Eason’s recent headline-making has had fans question the 27-year-old’s parenting.

Jenelle posted a “throwback” bikini update yesterday. The video showed Jenelle rocking a red-and-white two-piece as she reclined in a hammock with her legs spread.

The most-upvoted comment came from a user probing how Jenelle deals with her social media feedback.

“You clearly delete negative comments and pay people to say nice things lmao,” they wrote.

Jenelle directly responded.

“No..I just have comments filtered,” she replied.

The interaction between the fan and mother of three sparked many replies – over 120 users took to the comments section to argue it out. While some fans seemed to sympathize with Evans, others appeared more skeptical.

“She can’t stand to see the truth,” one user replied.

Then again, a more supportive individual wrote that they thought Jenelle’s decision was a sensible one – they stated that they could “see why.” As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Jenelle’s video caused a marked level of outrage with some fans accusing the star of being an attention-seeker and a subpar parent.

Jenelle has made major headlines this year. Allegations that her husband shot and killed the family dog Nugget caused enough of a stir for this star to find herself fired from the MTV franchise – Jenelle will no longer feature on Teen Mom 2. She joins another of the franchise’s faces whose departure came with somewhat of a scandal. Earlier this year, Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham “quit” the show, per Cosmopolitan. The magazine reported the 28-year-old choosing to pursue her career in the adult entertainment industry. For many fans, though, Farrah’s departure was a sign that she’d been fired.

Jenelle may filter her comments, per her statement, but she does brave allowing them to flow in the first place. While the vast majority of celebrities have comments to their Instagram posts enabled, not all choose to let their fans have a say. Singer Taylor Swift has comments disabled.

Stars have also been known to temporarily disable comments to their social media – Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Chrissy Teigen have all done it.

Jenelle has 2.9 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of this former Teen Mom 2 star should follow her account.