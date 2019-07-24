Basketball Legend Shaquille O’Neal Spotted Getting Cozy With Bikini-Clad Mystery Woman During Yacht Outing

Shaquille O’Neal may be busy traveling the globe for his new job as a DJ, but he’s still got time for cavorting on a yacht with a bikini-clad mystery woman.

The NBA legend was photographed enjoying a day out on the water in Formentera, Spain, this week, hanging out with friends on a yacht — including one very close friend. The Daily Mail published some snaps of Shaq and the mystery woman as the got very cozy during the trip.

“The LA Lakers icon, 47, went shirtless in a pair of electric blue turtle print swimming shorts as he embraced a bikini-clad beauty on board the luxury vessel,” the report noted. “The woman showed off her lithe frame and taut midriff in a black string bikini top, paired with matching bottoms which showcased her lithe legs.”

As the report noted, Shaq has been traveling around Europe while doing some DJ gigs, including the Tomorrowland festival in Belgium.

Shaq has been a swinging single for several months now after ending his relationship with model Leticia Rolle last year. He had also recently dated reality television star Nicole Hoopz Alexander. As the Daily Mail noted, Shaq had said previously that he has a hard time staying tied down to one woman for too long, though he regretted it.

“I was a guy with too many options,” he said about being unfaithful to his first wife, Nelson. “Choosing to be with some of those women, well, that’s on me. In my mind I never did it disrespectfully, but obviously I shouldn’t have done it at all.”

Shaq’s most recent trip out on the yacht attracted plenty of attention, with celebrity news outlets sharing pictures of the very tall Shaq with his not-so-big friend.

While it’s not clear if Shaquille O’Neal has any kind of relationship with the mystery woman from this week’s yachting trip, he certainly seems to be enjoying himself during his tour of Europe. As AV Club noted, the NBA legend seemed to have a great time at Tomorrowland after his DJ set had finished, taking in Modstep’s set while standing in the front row.

“Adrenaline still pumping through his miles-long veins, Shaq went into general admission for a set by Modestep afterward, banging along to the music and tossing water onto those behind him,” the report noted.

It may not have been as fun for anyone standing behind the 7-foot-1-inch Shaquille O’Neal, however.