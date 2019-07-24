Hailey Baldwin Flaunts Enviable Curves In Sexy Red Mini Dress On Date With Husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin looked smoking in a figure-hugging red dress.

Hailey Baldwin looked sizzling while on a date with husband Justin Bieber at Nobu Malibu.

The beautiful model wore a silk haltered red mini dress, showing off her amazing curves. The blonde’s long, lean legs were on full display.

The stunner gave her outfit an edge with a cropped leather jacket and red lipstick. The 22-year-old finished off her fabulous fit with gold hoops and white sneakers. Her blonde hair was worn in tousled waves.

Her husband, 25, kept it casual, wearing distressed black jeans, a backwards hat, and an oversized black-and-white “Fear of God” T-shirt. Justin also opted for a pair of crisp white sneakers.

The young couple appeared to be more in love than ever.

Yesterday, Justin shared a shirtless pic for his 115 million Instagram followers to enjoy, reported Hollywood Life. His wife was clearly a fan of the photo.

In the comments section, the model left three drooling emojis.

Justin has shared similar sentiments about his wife on his own social media platforms. As reported by ET Online, the singer posted an intimate pic of the couple in bed to celebrate the one-year anniversary of their engagement.

“My lips get jealous of my arms cuz I can hold you with them,” read the caption.

Hailey also took to Instagram to celebrate the joyous occasion. The stunning blonde shared a snap of the couple in the desert.

“1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more,” the model wrote in the caption. “Life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here’s to learning and growing together.”

Loading...

In September, only two months following their engagement, the couple shocked fans by secretly tying the knot at a New York courthouse. While the pair seem to be in marital bliss, they are in no rush to start a family, noted Elle Magazine.

In a recent Instagram post, the “Sorry” singer hinted he wants to have children with Hailey, but can wait until their older.

According to Hollywood Life, it was Hailey’s decision to hold off on having kids. A source revealed she believes she’ll be ready to become a mom in her late 20’s or early 30’s.

“[Hailey] was the one who actually wanted to wait and pump the brakes on [having children] because she is still young and she wants to pursue more TV and modeling opportunities,” said the source.