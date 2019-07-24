Fitness Modeling ‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Flaunts Killer Bikini Cleavage Ahead Of Series Return

Mackenzie McKee has been enjoying the pool life – the Teen Mom 3 star took to her Instagram stories today to share her recent activities. This 24-year-old is set to shift from being an old MTV face, though – as The Inquisitr reported two days ago, Mackenzie will be returning to the popular franchise by appearing on Teen Mom OG.

Mackenzie’s Instagram story today appeared to follow the update she made yesterday. The blonde had taken a pic of a family pool outing that came with plenty of sun, splashing, and smiles. All three kids seemed to show up in Mackenzie’s recent story which she delivered as a cute selfie from a pool floatie. McKee also appeared to be in fun mode – her head was rocking from side-to-side, and her tongue was sticking out.

Fans were also treated to this Oklahoma native’s killer bikini body. Mackenzie’s blue-strapped swimwear had been shot relatively close-up to flaunt her sexy cleavage, although the feel was far from raunchy. As ever with Mackenzie, a decent amount of muscle was on display. Fans of this star will know that she comes as a fitness model – Mackenzie spent most of June prepping for an intense bikini competition. Photos of Mackenzie in the red-and-white bikini donned for the competition were shared to her Instagram following the event.

Mackenzie has a busy life. Alongside raising her three children with husband Josh McKee, Mackenzie dedicates huge chunks of her life to fitness. Social media updates from Mackenzie regularly come straight from her gym – some even include her kids Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs Weston. This fitness fiend also takes to intense outdoor races with her friends and family.

Beady-eyed fans will have spotted that Mackenzie has recently started working out with her brother. An Instagram update made earlier this month saw Mackenzie head over to her sibling’s home for some training. A caption sent fans plenty of details.

“Starting a new weekly thing where I show up at my brother’s house who is a CrossFit trainer and let him put me through a workout. Now for the 3 of us to get up and run #angiesrace… y’all it’s going down tomorrow at 8:00 am. I can not believe the day has come. We are 3 out of 4 of my mom’s children, she obviously had a huge impact on our lives when it comes to fitness and health.”

When it comes to training – and daily life in general – Mackenzie has it tougher than most. With Type 1 diabetes, Mackenzie’s battle to keep her blood sugar stable is a daily one. Fortunately, it looks like this beautiful star is coping brilliantly.