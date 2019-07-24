Hollywood Tributes Pour In For Rutger Hauer Following His Death At Age 75

The late star is remembered for his work on 'Batman Begins,' 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and more.

Rutger Hauer’s death has left his co-stars and friends in shock. The actor, best known for his iconic role as Harrison Ford’s nemesis Roy Batty in the 1982 film Blade Runner, has died in the Netherlands at age 75 following an illness, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Hauer’s agent, Steve Kenis, confirmed to Fox News that the beloved star’s funeral was held Wednesday.

Hauer, who won a Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the 1987 movie Escape from Sobibor, leaves behind a lengthy resume of acting credits in both film and television. In the wake of the Dutch-born actor’s death, many of his famous colleagues and collaborators are remembering him on social media as they recall working with him on films and TV shows including Batman Begins, Tempesta, Surviving the Game, The Rite, True Blood, Galvant and more.

Kristy Swanson, who worked with Hauer on the 1992 film Buffy the Vampire Slayer, took to Twitter to remember her late co-star.

“I am incredibly heartbroken to learn it was your time to leave us Rutger. Your mastery of every role you ever played will always be cherished. We all will miss you very very much. RIP my old friend #RutgerHauer #BuffyTheVampireSlayer.”

Writer Zoe Margolis took to Twitter to describe Hauer as “one of the nicest actors” she ever had the privilege to work with on the set of Batman Begins. Margolis described Rutger as “the kindest, sweetest, most fascinating man” and said she was lucky to have met him.

Actors including Scot Williams, Ice T, and more recalled working with Hauer in films and on TV.

“A very cool dude. He will be missed. RIP Rutger Hauer,” Ice T tweeted of his Surviving the Game co-star.

True Blood writer and producer Alexander Woo recounted an animated story about Hauer as he pulled a wild stunt while leaving the set of the HBO series.

You can see some of the social media reaction to Rutger Hauer’s death below.

RIP #RutgerHauer. I remember the day he left set and drove through a painted backdrop on his way home. Like Wile E. Coyote. One of the most gifted actors I ever had the pleasure to work with. A true original. https://t.co/8yR1pzRSXd — Alexander Woo (@thealexwoo) July 24, 2019

RIP Rutger Hauer. He played my father in The Rite. I was thrilled to work with him. My condolences to his family. Gentleman!! #IstvanKovak — Colin o'donoghue (@colinodonoghue1) July 24, 2019

The great Rutger Hauer taught me a lot on the set of TEMPESTA. What to do (and at times what not to do). It wasnt a great film, but of his incredible list of 174 credits. I am proud to have worked with him. https://t.co/TijEGEWqy3 via @YouTube — Scot Williams (@scotwilliams) July 24, 2019

RIP Rutger Hauer ???? I had the honor of working with him in ‘Surviving The Game’ https://t.co/o2cQgBF9l2 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 24, 2019

RIP Rutger Hauer. I had the great privilege of working with him on THE RITE. He was a rare and unique talent and wonderful soul. Godspeed ???????? https://t.co/qlrM3tq3pu — Beau Flynn (@beauflynn) July 24, 2019

So sad to hear of the passing of Rutger Hauer. I played the drummer boy in Flesh & Blood in 1984 and I got to spend 4 months in a castle in Spain with him, times I shall never forget. What an amazing guy, RIP my friend ????????❤️ https://t.co/DIFOZUwDsz — Jake Wood (@mrjakedwood) July 24, 2019

Sad to hear Rutger Hauer has passed away. He was always a gentleman, kind and compassionate. Sending our condolences and prayers to his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/wFtZJs9Ui5 — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) July 24, 2019

Working with Rutger Hauer on Galavant was a career highlight. Our attempt to have him release a dove was not. https://t.co/n1SVe3SADK — John Hoberg (@HeidiHidyHoberg) July 24, 2019

While he was best known for his big-screen roles, in 2014 Hauer signed on for for a recurring role as Kingsley on ABC’s musical comedy, Galavant. The role on the musical comedy TV series, helmed by future This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, was a surprising departure for Hauer. After Rutger Hauer’s death announcement was made public, Fogelman told Deadline he was “saddened” by the news.

“He joined us in the UK during our run on Galavant,” Fogelman said of Hauer. “He was playful and fun and we never quite knew what he was going to do from moment to moment… which was terrifying and thrilling all at once. Much like him. He will be missed.”