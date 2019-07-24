Mike Sorrentino’s Wife Lauren Sorrentino Sizzles In Black Mini Dress, Shares Hilarious Caption

Fans of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will know all about Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s blonde bombshell wife, Lauren Sorrentino. Their relationship was one of the focal points of Mike’s latest seasons on the show, and the cameras captured everything from Mike’s engagement ring shopping trip to his proposal.

As People reports, Mike was sentenced to an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion, and even celebrated his latest birthday in jail. While Mike and Lauren’s emotions were captured on camera in episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and the ordeal appears to have been difficult for everyone involved, Lauren is still finding some humor in the situation.

Lauren recently shared a sizzling photo with her 613,000 Instagram followers in which she posed in a black mini dress. The mini dress was a very simple tank style dress, but the form-fitting and figure-hugging nature of the dress highlighted Lauren’s curves to perfection. She draped a leopard print shawl across her shoulders and accessorized with a cross necklace, a cross-body bag that had studded details on the strap, some nude heels, and a pair of dark sunglasses. Lauren swept her hair up into a bun to finish off the look, which was sexy yet super chic and elegant.

Lauren posed on what looked to be some kind of stone patio with pots of stunning flowers and a white picket fence visible in the background.

However, what caught many followers’ attention wasn’t the photo, but the caption.

In the caption for the snap, Lauren made a joke about Mike’s jail sentence, making it seem like she was killing time on the patio until his release date. The combination of the chic selfie and hilarious caption had fans obsessed, and the shot received over 100,000 likes in just 2 days.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino saw the post and commented with a crying laughing emoji as well as a flame emoji, and expressed that he loved her caption.

Many fans discussed Mike’s jail time in the comments, asking about how long he had left, and using the hashtag #freesitch. Even the Jersey Shore official account commented with the hashtag on Lauren’s post.

One fan left a particularly touching message that expressed her admiration of the way that the Sorrentinos have handled the whole situation.