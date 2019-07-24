Kara Del Toro Spreads Legs In Minidress With Plunging Neckline

Maxim hottie Kara Del Toro stunned her Instagram followers yet again with a sexy selfie that showcased her ample assets.

Though she didn’t add a geotag to her latest post, Del Toro has been sharing snaps from her trip to Mexico with the clothing company Revolve. In the latest shot, she posed in the windowsill within the Mexican accommodations where she’s been taking snaps for the past few days, and the same stone building with a terracotta hue is visible. The window has scenic white shutters that add some architectural detail to the shot. The central focus, however, is Del Toro’s physique.

Del Toro rocked a floral dress that left little to the imagination for the photo. The ultra mini length meant that nearly all of her toned, tanned legs were on display. She added to the sex appeal of the shot by spreading her legs and left one on the ground while the other was propped up on a ledge just underneath the windowsill.

The neckline of the dress was also scandalous, dipping into a low v-neck that showcased plenty of Del Toro’s enviable cleavage. She accessorized with a simple pendant necklace and earrings and left her hair loose and flowing down in beachy waves.

Del Toro’s fans loved the sizzling snap, which received over 8,600 likes in just an hour.

One individual was inspired by her enviably sculpted physique.

“I’m hitting the gym after following you,” the fan said.

Another follower noticed the small detail that Del Toro left her shoes behind for the shot and had one bare foot visible.

“Even your toes are beautiful, hooow?!” the fan asked.

Del Toro has been sharing endless snaps of her time in Mexico with her followers, and this sultry post marks her eighth update from her #revolvesummer trip. In most of the shots, Del Toro posed solo, wearing skimpy bikinis that flaunt her curves as well as dresses that showcase her physique. However, yesterday she switched things up and shared a group shot. In the picture shared yesterday, Del Toro posed alongside the gorgeous Janice Joostema and Yovanna Ventura in a picture that left almost nothing to the imagination.

In the group shot, Del Toro was topless and rocking only sunglasses and a pair of skimpy white bikini bottoms as she splashed in the shallow waves. The sultry photo definitely had a bit of a Charlie’s Angels vibe — only sexier.

Del Toro hasn’t specified how long she’ll be in Mexico, so fans will have to stay tuned for more sizzling selfies and perhaps another group shot or two.