‘General Hospital’ Schedule Shift & Spoilers: Wednesday’s Episode Preempted Due To Mueller Testimony

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday’s episode teased that there would be some significant questions asked throughout Port Charles and viewers would see action on several different fronts. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing testimony by Special Counsel Robert Mueller airing live on ABC, the General Hospital schedule has shifted a bit.

Many General Hospital fans had hoped that Mueller’s testimony would be wrapped up in time for Wednesday’s episode to air. However, the schedule was put together in such a way that for at least some areas of the country, the live coverage from the House Intelligence Committee session carried into the regular GH time slot.

As a result, the episode that was slated to air on Wednesday, July 24, will instead air on Thursday, July 25. That said, the upcoming episodes will be pushed out a day for the foreseeable future as well. That kind of move is always disappointing to viewers, but in this case, it also means that a buzzworthy moment that was supposed to happen on Friday won’t come until Monday.

According to ABC executive Nathan Varni via Twitter, Wednesday’s General Hospital episode has officially been moved to air on Thursday. It seems that Canadian GH viewers will see a new episode on Wednesday and an encore air on Thursday.

As The Inquisitr had detailed, Michael will visit Nelle at Pentonville and she will taunt him about Jonah. General Hospital spoilers tease that she will tell her ex that she knows something he doesn’t, and fans are hoping that she will share enough to raise some eyebrows.

"Is there something you're not telling me about the baby?" #GH pic.twitter.com/KX5tieGxZZ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 24, 2019

Of course, Nelle surely won’t share much, but it may serve to be another piece of the puzzle in terms of finally revealing this baby swap drama. Unfortunately, General Hospital spoilers suggest that the truth will remain hidden for a while yet.

SheKnows Soaps teases that Michael and Sasha will sneak away for some romantic island days in the week ahead. At the very least, it looks as if the truth about Wiley being Jonah stays a secret at least into August.

As for the episode moving from Wednesday to Thursday, General Hospital spoilers from the sneak peek note that Jason will question Carly as he senses there is something worrisome happening with her pregnancy. Viewers will also see Chase pushing Finn on trying to build a true brotherly relationship.

Chase and Finn have a lot more in common than they realize. Will opening up help the brothers work through their issues?#GH is brand-new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @josh_swickard pic.twitter.com/mxrCbOzdtf — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 2, 2019

In addition, General Hospital spoilers detail that Willow and Michael will talk about his loss of Jonah, probably with the anniversary of the baby’s birth and supposed death coming soon. Willow will talk about how his loss is much worse than hers, a bit of heavy foreshadowing about the heartbreak ahead when they learn that his son is alive, but that her son died.

Jax will invite Nina and Valentin out to dinner and Joss will be hurt to learn of Cameron’s role in taking the locks off the bridge. In addition, Sonny and Robert will have a chat, seemingly about Shiloh. General Hospital spoilers tease that there is a lot of great stuff coming up in the next few days, and unfortunately, viewers will be left hanging to see what comes next with Wednesday’s show being preempted for the Mueller testimony.