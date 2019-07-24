9/11 Victims Advocate John Feal Praises Mitch McConnell’s ‘Humanity,’ Says He Was ‘Honest And Straightforward’

During an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota after the September 11 Victim Compensation Fund was extended to 2090 by a Senate vote of 97-2, Jon Stewart and 9/11 victims advocate John Feal spoke about the victory. In addition, Feal was asked by Camerota if there was anyone whose humanity surprised them or that they wanted to recognize.

“Mitch McConnell,” Feal said. “Mitch McConnell is a human being, and I thank him for that. And while we’re never going to agree on our politics, Mitch McConnell was honest and straightforward after the meeting he had with my team. I thank the Senate Majority Leader.”

Per The Hill, Stewart also touched on Senator Rand Paul and Senator Mike Lee — the two no votes. Stewart said he has tried to visit their offices many times to speak about the victims’ compensation fund and was unsuccessful.

Stewart also addressed Paul calling him a “guttersnipe.”

“He called me a guttersnipe. I have a mind to call him a scallawag and a ragamuffin. I’ll escalate this,” he joked.

While Paul claims that fiscal responsibility was the reason he voted against the bill, Stewart attacked him for the fact that he raised the same objection to the recent $1.5 trillion tax cut but still voted for the bill.

But Paul’s Deputy Chief of Staff Sergio Gor claims that Stewart never attempted to visit Paul’s office.

“Jon Stewart never reached out to me or our office,” he said. “He is a liar and a demagogue who has revealed himself as nothing more than a disheveled charlatan.”

Jon Stewart has gotten conspicuously angry in public twice. The first time, he got Crossfire cancelled. The second time, he got this bill passed. He's already contributed more to American politics than Newt Gingrich has in 30 years. https://t.co/8m0HlUtLbw — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) July 23, 2019

Per The Inquisitr, Stewart previously attacked Paul’s objection to the compensation fund as “fiscal responsibility virtue signaling.” The Daily Beast reports Stewart made the initial attack on Fox News speaking to Bret Baier and he said that, while in some cases people like Paul have no qualms putting things on credit, they do so in situations that he believes are the most crucial — such as when the 9/11 first responder community needs help.

Feal also appeared during the interview, and after thanking Fox News for being “generous” with their time on the tissue, he attacked Paul and Lee as “bottom-feeders” who “lack humanity.”

Stewart also said that people like Feal should not have to go back to Washington and beg for something that he believes should be a nonissue that was resolved years ago. He urged people to stand up for the Americans that have risked their lives for others, especially during times when they aren’t in a position to do so due to injuries and illnesses.