Catelynn Lowell Fires Back After She’s Slammed For Supporting Amber Portwood

The cast of Teen Mom OG have been sharing their lives on reality television for the past decade and while they may not get to see each other all the time, most are friends outside of the show. On Wednesday, Catelynn Lowell tweeted her support for her cast mate Amber Portwood who is dealing with some legal troubles.

Catelynn tweeted that there are “two sides to every story” and mentioned that people are only hearing one side. She included a peace sign emoji and told Amber she “loves her” and wrote that she is on her way to her.

Almost immediately, Catelynn came under criticism for supporting Amber who was arrested on July 5 for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon while he was holding the couple’s son, James. Amber will be in court later this week and a no contact order between Amber and Andrew is in place. Amber was able to have a supervised visit with her son last week.

Catelynn defended her support for Amber by stating tweeting, “I DO NOT condone abuse! I AM supporting a friend In need! That’s what friends are for when I went through all my crazy mental illness stuff my friend helped, me supported me, and loved me!!! And I’m going to do the same!”

On Tuesday night, Amber Portwood broke her silence on social media. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Amber wrote that she was “heartbroken.” She added that the “truth always comes out.” She didn’t state what she was referring to, but the social media post came after reports that Amber’s boyfriend, Andrew, had already been talking to another woman.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a source spoke to Radar Online and claimed that Andrew had been texting another woman. Reportedly, Andrew had been confiding in the woman. He also reportedly asked the woman to go to Indiana where he is living, but that the woman declined the offer.

Both Catelynn and Amber have been sharing their stories on Teen Mom OG for a decade. They were both introduced to viewers on their Season 1 episodes of 16 and Pregnant. Recently, the cast of Teen Mom OG were in New York City to film for the reunion special. While Catelynn was there, Amber was not in attendance. It is unclear when the reunion special will air, but fans can catch all-new episodes of Teen Mom OG which air Monday nights on MTV.