Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend, Camila Morrone, Is Not Pregnant With His Baby, Despite Tabloid Report

Leonardo DiCaprio, a longtime Hollywood bachelor, has been dating model Camila Morrone for some time now, so the rumor mill is heating up about their future as a couple. One tabloid has claimed that Camila, 22, is pregnant with the 44-year-old actor’s child. Their alleged source contends that she’s been wearing loose-fitting clothes to hide the purported baby bump. They also claim that the pregnancy could jeopardize her relationship with Leonardo since their romance has been pretty carefree up until this point.

“She’s lasted a lot longer than plenty of his other girlfriends – but that’s mainly because she’s a blast to be around and never asks too much of him,” the alleged insider continued. “That could all change if she has a child.”

But Gossip Cop has looked into the story and found that it is another example of fake news about the Oscar-winning actor and his current girlfriend. The celebrity news watchdog reports that they’ve interviewed a rep from his camp who said on record that Camila is not pregnant.

Although the pregnancy rumor isn’t credible, People Magazine has reported that the two are “pretty serious” about each other.

“It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house,” the source said.

People also notes that the two have been spotted out a couple of times together, notably at Cannes Film Festival to support his movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. They also went to Coachella together. People’s source also claims that she’s met his mom and dad.

Their reporting makes it easy to wonder whether Leo plans to marry Camila. In the past, he’s seemed pretty nonchalant on the subject.

“That time will come when that time comes,” he said in a 2016 interview with Parade Magazine. “The truth is, you can’t predict marriage. You can’t plan it. It’s just going to happen when it happens.”

He expressed a similar sentiment in 2014 in an interview with CBS News, in which he confessed to being a believer in “love at first sight” and that he thinks that marriage should just happen “naturally.”

As W Magazine reports, Camila is Argentinian and her parents are actors. She’s also Al Pacino’s stepdaughter. According to W, she knows Leonardo through his relationship with her stepfather and she met him about a decade ago.

Leonardo has become well known for dating beautiful younger women. As The Inquisitr previously noted, his list of former girlfriends includes Bar Rafaeli, Nina Agdal, Blake Lively, and Erin Heatherton, among others.

So, whether they both get married in the future remains to be seen but based on Gossip Cop’s reporting, it doesn’t look like Camila is pregnant with his child at the moment.