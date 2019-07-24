Khloe Kardashian Flashes Major Cleavage In Sexy Denim Outfit

Khloe Kardashian continues to show off her impressive figure on social media, and this week she flaunted her curves in a new campaign for her clothing company, Good American.

According to The Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian is seen in brand new promotional photos looking stunning as she wears a form-fitting ensemble.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen laying on a black leather lounge chair as she shows off some major cleavage in an all-denim jumpsuit.

The outfit is unbuttoned to flash Khloe’s bare chest underneath and puts her hourglass figure on full display, including her curvy hips, long, lean legs, toned arms, and her tiny waist.

Kardashian has her shoulder-length blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in waves that graze her neck. She also sports a full face of makeup for the photo, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a bronzed glow, and dramatic pink eye shadow.

Khloe adds pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a light pink color on her lips to complete her glam look. She also accessorizes the ensemble with rings on her fingers and multiple bracelets on her wrists.

In the background of the photo, a gorgeous patio can be seen, as well as some green foliage.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian’s toned figure often draws criticism from fans online. The reality star is typically the subject of plastic surgery rumors and comments, but her trainer and friend, Luke Milton, says that the reality star works hard for her flawless figure.

“She’s extremely committed to her fitness endeavors, she’s extremely disciplined with her nutrition and she is a real athlete in the gym,” Milton, a former soccer player, told The Daily Telegraph.

Last year, Kardashian told Us Weekly that she maintains her toned body by boxing to release stress, and doing metabolic circuit training, as well as lifting weights and doing cardio intervals in between sets.

Khloe told fans that she liked to focus on strength-training different parts of her body each day in order to give herself a complete workout throughout the week.

Back in 2014, Kardashian even spoke out against rumors that she may have had butt implants, revealing that she didn’t have surgery but will take the rumors as a compliment since she works so hard in the gym to achieve her booty.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian by following her on Instagram.