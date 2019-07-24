Swimsuit Model Erin Willerton Beats The Heat In Revealing Pink Lingerie

Erin Willerton seems to know just how to handle soaring temperatures in London — by wearing as little as possible. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model updated her Instagram on Wednesday with a photo in which she wore nothing but a pink bra and panties.

Willerton, 21, wore little else in the snap. She styled her long hair down, as she gave the camera a sexy look. Going with light and natural makeup, the beauty looked lovely as she sat with her legs crossed on a bed. The racy pink lingerie showed plenty of skin. The model’s toned physique and tight abs were also on display in the photo.

In the caption, Willerton said she was dressed for the heatwave. From the comments on the snap, it was Willerton who was heating things up.

Many of Willerton’s fans may not know that the stunner is also a philosophy student. In an interview with Fox News, she said that her dissertation was about the lack of diversity among practitioners in the field, adding that there were very few women philosophers working at universities and writing journal articles.

“I would love to be a model/female philosopher. There’s much to say epistemically about what some people expect models to have to say in the world of philosophy, I would love to prove some of them wrong,” she said.

After posing for Sports Illustrated, Willerton said she began getting more modeling assignments, but that did not deter her from getting a degree. The beauty also said that women could express themselves any way they choose. She added that one of her favorite heroines was Hedy Lamarr, who managed to maintain an academic career while also being known as a sexy woman.

When asked about posing for the swimsuit issue, she said the magazine spoke for itself.

“Look at the amazing array of women that we have. For me, it’s just an honor to be part of such an inclusive magazine. I’m a student from England so being here is kind of surreal, but we made it and I’m just really, really happy.”

Willerton was one of the finalists for the swim search girl competition and said that traveling to Miami was an amazing experience, adding that the city was beautiful. She said the ocean was incredible and there was nothing like that in Britain.

Fans wanting to keep up with Willerton can follow her Instagram account.