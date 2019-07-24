‘Pump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Shares Photo Of Jax Taylor Wedding On Instagram Amid Marriage Rumors

Brittany Cartwright is making sure fans know there is no trouble in paradise.

Brittany Cartwright shared a special wedding photo taken last month in Kentucky amid rumors claiming she and husband Jax Taylor are at odds over his wandering eye and their finances.

As fans began to wonder if the Vanderpump Rules couple was truly on the rocks just weeks after saying “I do,” Cartwright posted a photo of herself and her husband standing together as their officiant, NSYNC singer Lance Bass, stood beside them, and Taylor’s best men, including Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Randall Emmett, and Peter Madrigal, were seen nearby.

Also seen in the photo were the adorable flower girl and ring bearer.

Cartwright and Taylor got married on Saturday, June 29 in Versailles, Kentucky, at the Kentucky Castle surrounded by friends, family, and the majority of the Vanderpump Rules cast, including Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, and Lala Kent, all of whom served as Cartwright’s bridesmaids.

During the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, Cartwright and Taylor were seen getting engaged and proceeding to plan their over-the-top engagement party, which aired as the show’s finale episode.

Although it has yet to be confirmed, the couple’s romantic wedding ceremony is expected to be included in the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules and in some images shared on social media of the event, cameras were featured in the background.

Earlier this week, a Radar Online insider claimed Taylor and Cartwright were “unhappy” in their marriage and “cannot get along!”

“Brittany is already accusing Jax of having a wandering eye and she doesn’t know how she is ever really going to trust him,” an alleged insider suggested. “She thought that getting married would make all of her suspicions go away, but it hasn’t. All it has really done was give her a ring and more reason to worry that something may happen.”

Loading...

In 2017, just one year before they got engaged, Taylor admitted to cheating on Cartwright with Faith Stowers, who was working alongside the two of them at SUR Restaurant at that time.

The report went on to reveal that Taylor was reportedly freaking out about money.

“Now that they are married, all of his money is hers and all of her money is his and it has been causing some major issues because she loves to spend,” the source said.

Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules but a premiere date has not yet been set.