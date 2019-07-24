Stephanie Pratt Blasts ‘The Hills’ Cast, Resurrects Sex Tape Feud And Debunks Justin Bobby Hookup Rumors

'The Hills: New Beginnings' star puts the MTV cast on the blast.

Stephanie Pratt has had it with The Hills. The London-based MTV reality star, who returned to California for The Hills: New Beginnings revival, blasted her “evil” brother Spencer Pratt, his “awful” wife Heidi Montag, and several other members of the cast on social media, Entertainment Tonight reports.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Stephanie wrote that she is “drained” from the past year and is happy to be back home in London where “evil siblings don’t exist.” Stephanie also called out her estranged sister-in-law Heidi by dredging up the infamous feud with original Hills queen bee Lauren Conrad over a non-existent sex tape from more than a decade ago. Stephanie hinted that Heidi leaked the false rumor about a sex tape starring Conrad and fellow Hills star Jason Wahler.

“Heidi- I have no words for how evil you truly are- you had no choice to admit all of the lies you’ve been spewing about me was for a magazine cover and for real WE ALL KNOW WHAT YOU DID 10 years ago. You awful human being- and to your BEST FRIEND? You are truly a hideous person.”

Stephanie also thanked pal Justin Bobby Brescia for being her “rock” this season, although she didn’t have kind words to say about Justin Bobby’s ex, Audrina Patridge, who was convinced the two had hooked up behind her back.

“Spoiler alert… we NEVER hooked up. Audrina is crazy. Like you dated this guy ten years ago… you married someone else & have a child with him! And-As if you liked Justin!! You were dating someone off-camera!!… No one plays a better victim than you.”

Stephanie also accused Audrina of talking smack about her for “camera time” and said she is “shocked and hurt” by her former friend’s behavior.

While Spencer and Audrina have not yet responded to Stephanie’s post, Heidi seemingly responded to Stephanie’s claims on Instagram by sharing a photo of a rainbow with a prayer about not being “hateful” to others just because they are hateful to you, E! News notes.

Stephanie previously lived in London for six years before relocating to Los Angles for The Hills reboot. Now that she has moved back to Europe and put her co-stars on blast, it is unclear if she will appear on future episodes of The Hills: New Beginnings, which has been renewed for a second season, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The current cast of The Hills: New Beginnings includes Stephanie Pratt, Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Jason Wahler, Brody Jenner, Justin Bobby Brescia, and Frankie Delgado, along with newcomers Mischa Barton and Brandon Thomas Lee. The official cast list for the second season has not yet been confirmed.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on MTV.