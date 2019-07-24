Lifetime Is Set To Produce ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Sequel & Jeffrey Epstein Docuseries

Lifetime is currently working on a follow-up series to Surviving R. Kelly, as well as a docuseries on Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Variety, Rob Sharenow, president of programming for A+E Networks, announced the network’s plans for both shows during the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Tuesday. The follow-up to Surviving R. Kelly will be titled The Aftermath. The taping is set to be a four-part series and will include interviews with new alleged survivors, psychologists and experts who have been following Kelly’s case.

The network will also tell multimillionaire businessman Epstein’s story. Epstein is currently being accused of sexually abusing and trafficking underage girls as young as 14-years-old. Epstein was also an alleged collector of child pornography. The businessman, who ran in circles with President Bill Clinton and President Donald Trump, was convicted of soliciting an underage girl for prostitution back in 2008. However, he only served a year in custody after getting a controversial plea deal.

The documentary, Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, is reportedly in development with Robert Friedman’s Bungalow Media + Entertainment in association with Anne Sundberg and Ricki Stern. The doc’s directors will be Sundberg and Stern, with contributor Christopher Mason also signing up to be attached to the project.

After Lifetime premiered Surviving R. Kelly back in January, the Grammy award-winning singer faced a plethora of legal woes. People reports that Kelly was arrested and charged earlier this month on counts of child pornography, racketeering and obstruction of justice in both Chicago and New York City. The singer’s charges span back to 1999.

Kelly allegedly required women he was sexually involved with to follow “numerous rules,” including not being able to leave their room without permission, not being able to eat without asking, and being required to refer to the singer as “daddy.” Many of Kelly’s alleged victims expressed similar experiences on Surviving R. Kelly.

We found red flags all over Jeffrey Epstein’s jail records https://t.co/gc0F0kkZ9l — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 24, 2019

Surviving R. Kelly: The Aftermath is set to bring back the first docuseries’ team. The taping will be executive produced by Joel Karsberg and Jessie Daniels of Kreativ Inc., dream hampton, Tamra Simmons, Maria Pepin with Bunim Murray Productions, and Brie Miranda Bryant who executive produces for Lifetime. Sudi Khosropur will also join as co-executive producer and showrunner.

Lifetime is making a sequel to "Surviving R. Kelly" — which interviewed 50+ people including survivors about alleged sexual abuse and child molestation by the singer. It's called "The Aftermath." pic.twitter.com/IUYrR2XKqR — AJ+ (@ajplus) July 24, 2019

Surviving R. Kelly is currently nominated for an Emmy and was recognized in the informational series or special category. Hampton said when she was creating the docuseries, she didn’t anticipate Kelly to be charged with any crimes. She did, however, want the public to stop sharing and playing his art at future events, per Essence.

“When making the documentary, I didn’t think [the case against Kelly] would be re-litigated. What I’d hoped for was what happened to Sea World after Blackfish,” she told the Los Angeles Times in an interview. “I wanted people to turn away from him — to stop playing his music at weddings and barbecues, or at least for people to go to the DJ and make them answer to that. I wanted the music industry to answer to that.”