Emily Ratajkowski’s Zoomed In Pic Of Her Famous Booty Sets Instagram On Fire

Emily Ratajkowski is promoting new shirts for her Inamorata Woman line, and she’s doing so with a series of sultry photos. One picture in particular seems to have caught her fans’ attention, as it featured just her booty.

In the photo, Emily wore a brown thong bikini with white polka dots, along with a matching shirt. The image was cropped with her famous booty being the main focal point. The model was photographed lounging on her left side, as she lay on a towel with multiple pink panels. She’s far from shy about sharing photos of her body, but it’s not every day that she posts photos that are just about her booty. Fans sounded more than happy about the new share.

“Omg I f*cking love you,” gushed a fan, while another added, “Are u real?awesome.”

Others noted their appreciation for the photo in different ways.

“Oooooh,” said one person simply, while another observed, “Extra cheeky today.”

The update that preceded this one showed Emily’s entire outfit from the front, and some fans were wondering when the pre-orders would be available for the shirts.

That photo showed Ratajkowski sitting on top of a bed in the bikini and matching shirt, while she spread her legs slightly and placed her hands in front. She tilted her head back and to the left, while giving a sultry look.

The model also wore her hair down, and sported heavy mascara and light pink lipstick. Her hoop earrings were also visible. And if Emrata was hoping that her photos would increase interest in her line, it looks like it’s working.

“Okay I need this buying ASAP,” said a female fan.

“Perfect Set Queen,” declared an Instagram user, while another complimented her, saying, “What’s perfect is you.”

The Inamorata line first started with swimsuits only but has since expanded into other lines. The name of the brand was updated to Inamorata Woman with the introduction of the Body lines, which includes casual body wear like skirts and bandeau-style tops. It looks like Emily’s ambitions are to continue growing the line to include new types of clothing.

Meanwhile, she’s keeping things rolling on her personal account with a mix of promotional and personal photos. This included a sweet photo of her and Sebastian that she posted a couple of days ago on Instagram. The black-and-white snap showed them casually posing for the camera, as Emily rocked a dark jacket, and Sebastian wore a t-shirt with a number prominent on his chest.