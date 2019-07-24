Cindy Kimberly Sends Instagram Into A Meltdown With Bikini-Clad Photo

Cindy Kimberly is wowing her fans with another insanely sexy photo.

The model is wildly popular on social media and was thrust into the spotlight when Justin Bieber shared a photo of her on Instagram, asking fans to help him find her. Since then, her social media stardom has been growing by the day and currently, she boasts an impressive following of over 5.6 million. In the latest post for fans, Cindy delights with a few bikini-clad photos.

The first image in the series shows the stunner posing on the beach. Kimberly stands smack dab in the middle of the shot, posing with her hands on her knees and sticking her tongue out for the camera. She wears her long, dark locks slicked back in a ponytail as she dons a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lip gloss. Her amazing figure is on full display in a floral print bikini that leaves little to the imagination with the model busting out of the bikini top.

The next image in the series is just as hot as the first, as Cindy stands on the beach once again, only this time, she wears her long, dark locks down and wet. In this shot, fans are treated to a better view of her bikini body, including her toned tummy and thighs. And in the last snapshot in the series, Kimberly poses in profile, leaning her head back and looking seductively into the camera.

In just a short time of the snapshot going live, Cindy has earned pretty great reviews from her followers with over 570,000 likes in addition to 2,000-plus comments. While many fans took to the post to gush over her killer figure, countless others asked where they could purchase the same bikini. A few other followers just commented with flame emoji.

“It’s so refreshing to see a real body and see someone embrace their real body. You’re gorgeous Cindy,” one follower wrote with a flame emoji.

“Why are you soooo stunning every single angle/lighting you pose with looks amazing like, have you ever taken an unflattering photo in your life?!” another fan gushed with a series of emoji.

“My favorite photos I’ve seen of you,” one more chimed in.

Recently, the model landed the cover of Cosmopolitan España and shared a photo of it with her legion of fans. In the photo, Cindy looks nothing short of amazing, and it’s earned her a ton of attention with over 248,000 likes and well over 800 comments.