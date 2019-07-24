R. Kelly’s Crisis Manager, Darrell Johnson, Quits After Saying He Wouldn’t Leave His Daughter With The Singer

Darrell Johnson announced that he will no longer represent R. Kelly as the singer faces years of prison time.

Johnson released a statement that was shared with CBS News on Monday that he will be stepping down as Kelly’s crisis manager.

“I step down as crisis manager for personal reasons. Mr. Kelly is in good hands with Mr. Greenberg,” Johnson said, referring to Steve Greenberg, the criminal defense attorney who heads Kelly’s legal team in Chicago.

The announcement from Johnson came just hours after Johnson appeared on CBS This Morning. During the interview, Johnson was asked by Gayle King if he would be comfortable with having his daughter around the singer. Johnson instantly replied “no” and claimed that he would “not leave my daughter with anyone that’s accused of being a pedophile. I would not.”

R. Kelly, whose real name is Robert Kelly, is currently being held in jail without bond. According to People, the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer was arrested on federal charges earlier this month for engaging in crimes such as child pornography, racketeering, and obstruction of justice. He will reportedly remain in police custody while he awaits his court date, which is scheduled for August 2.

The singer is also being indicted on five counts from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York. The charges in New York include racketeering and violation of the Mann Act. The indictment claims that Kelly and his crew of bodyguards, managers, and assistants “traveled throughout the United States and abroad to perform at concert venues…and to recruit women and girls to engage in illegal sexual activity with Kelly.”

The claims go as far back as 1999.

The current charges Kelly is facing is largely due in part to Lifetime’s 2019 documentary Surviving R. Kelly. The documentary was a follow-up to BBC’s 2018 documentary that claimed Kelly was running a “sex cult” in his home. Surviving R. Kelly allowed several of Kelly’s alleged victims to tell their stories about facing years of abuse at the hands of the singer.

The six-part docuseries was nominated for an Emmy in the informational series or special category section last week. According to Essence, Dream Hampton, executive producer of the series, said she didn’t think the documentary would result in Kelly’s legal woes. Hampton said that she wanted the audience watching the series to change their perspective of Kelly.

“I wanted people to turn away from him,” Hampton said. “To stop playing his music at weddings and barbecues, or at least for people to go to the DJ and make them answer to that. I wanted the music industry to answer to that.”