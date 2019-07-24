‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Labels Camille Grammer ‘Wishy Washy’ On Twitter And She Responds

Brandi Glanville lashed out on Tuesday night.

Brandi Glanville and Camille Grammer butted heads last night on Twitter as the second installment of the three-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion special aired on Bravo TV.

In addition to denying Grammer’s claim that her dinner date with Denise Richards was what led to Lisa Vanderpump quitting the show, Glanville responded to a fan who said that Grammer certainly wasn’t being a people pleaser at the reunion.

“She’s a wishy washy c**t,” Glanville replied.

After seeing Glanville’s harsh comment aimed at Grammer, another fan pointed out that everyone is flawed and that everyone has their moments. However, according to Glanville, Grammer needs to understand how to move forward and apologize when she makes a mistake.

“When sh*t goes sideways I am going to be a proper human f**king being and say I’m sorry for you and the situation,” she explained.

Meanwhile, on Grammer’s page, she responded to being labeled as “wishy washy” and admitted that there was truth to the title, at least “at times.”

Following a post from a fan who said that she is not two-faced, but rather “wishy washy,” meaning that she simply doesn’t stand firm for what she believes in, Grammer said she would “own that.”

“I can be wishy washy at times,” she admitted.

During Tuesday night’s show, Grammer was seen suggesting that Vanderpump chose to quit filming midway through production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 not due to the drama surrounding a leaked story about Dorit Kemsley and her dog, but rather the dinner meeting between Richards and Glanville. As she explained, Vanderpump allegedly felt betrayed by the fact that Richards, who she believed she was on good terms with, would take it upon herself to spend time on camera with someone she is no longer speaking to.

As fans of the series well know, Glanville joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a full-time role during Season 3 after previously starring on the series in a part-time role. At the same time, Grammer was seen leaving her full-time role ahead of Season 3 and embarking on a guest-starring role.

While Glanville and Grammer have both been featured on the show at the same time, they’ve never both appeared on a series as full-time housewives together.

The third installment of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion airs next Tuesday, July 30 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.