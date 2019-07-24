Savannah Chrisley Has Legs For Days In Short, Floral Dress

Savannah Chrisley is killing the fashion game on her Instagram feed lately.

As fans of the reality star know, Chrisley has been showing off her amazing figure on social media in recent weeks, including in a number of different bikinis. The Chrisley Knows Best star has almost 2 million fans on Instagram alone, and with each and every photo she shares, the stunner earns rave reviews. In the most recent image that was shared on her feed, the reality star poses in Miami with her BFF, Blaine Bowen.

The hot, new shot showed the 21-year-old standing in front of a huge duck statue. Savannah was all smiles for the shot, wearing her short blonde tresses down and styled. She also donned a face full of makeup, which came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush and lipgloss. Her killer figure was also on full display in the photo in a white floral print dress with a green, red and yellow pattern. The dress hit well above her knee, showing off her toned and tanned stems. Chrisley completed her look with a pair of nude heels as well as a Louis Vuitton purse and a light jean jacket.

Savannah’s friend Blaine stood right next to her in the image, rocking a multi-colored maxi dress, which hit just above her foot. She wore her long, dark tresses up in a high ponytail and was also all smiles for the image. Since the post went live on Chrisley’s account, it’s earned the blonde-haired beauty a ton of traffic with over 33,000 likes in addition to 80-plus comments, at the time of this writing.

Some followers commented on the image to let Savannah know that she is amazing, while countless others simply let her know they are big fans of the show. A few of Chrisley’s other followers just commented on the image with a series of emoji.

“Beautiful picture the one in the left looks just like my daughter,” one follower wrote.

“Miss your show!! Come back!!!” another chimed in with a smiley face emoji.

“You are quaking beautiful xx,” one more Instagrammer raved.

As many of her fans know, Savannah is currently a spokesperson for the South Beach Diet. The beauty opened up about the regimen to Women’s Health, saying that she started the diet because she wanted to look good and feel her best. Another plus? It’s given her a lot of confidence.

“South Beach has given me the confidence to feel good about myself, and within myself. If anyone out there is looking to get healthy and stay healthy, this is your program,” she shared.

Fans can follow all of Chrisley’s updates on Instagram.