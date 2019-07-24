Wendy Williams Shows Off Lean Legs In Ultra-Tiny Daisy Dukes During NYC Outing

It looks like Wendy Williams’ favorite way to stay cool this summer is to throw on a pair of shorts. On Wednesday morning, the talk show host was spotted by paparazzi on her way to work in New York City wearing a pair of super-tiny denim shorts. Williams turned 55-years-old last week, but she definitely didn’t look it in her latest stunning outfit.

Photos of Williams obtained by Hollywood Life showed the star walking through the streets of the Big Apple wearing distressed, light-wash Daisy Dukes paired with a light gray T-shirt, which read “Serendipity 3” in white lettering. The television personality spiced up the casual look with chunky blue sunglasses, a dainty pearl necklace, a black Louis Vuitton belt, three bags on her shoulder and white sneakers. Her legs looked as lean as ever in the revealing bottoms, and Williams was all smiles as she started her day.

Williams celebrated her 55th birthday on July 18. She wore a stunning, giant tiara for her big day, which began with a usual taping of her talk show. The Wendy Williams Show host also headed to Tiffany’s Blue Box Cafe in New York for a breakfast complete with a birthday cake shaped like Tiffany’s classic blue jewelry box. Williams even channeled Audrey Hepburn from Breakfast at Tiffany’s by wearing a gorgeous black, knee-length gown with a massive tulle skirt.

The birthday girl shared an image from her breakfast outing to Instagram on Thursday. The photo showed Williams sitting in front of her cake with a huge smile on her face. In the comments, fans poured their love out for the star.

“Happy birthday & many blessings to her. her fans love to see her exuberant/ happy,” one follower wrote.

“Happy Cake Day Auntie! Girl ya Glowing & Shining like the Sunshine. you are. I pray nothing but joy & peace for you. God Bless,” another wrote.

Williams’ 55th birthday came as a big milestone considering her tumultuous past few months. As fans know, the author split from her husband of 22 years and the producer of her talk show, Kevin Hunter Sr., earlier this year after news broke that his alleged mistress gave birth to his child. In a whirlwind few weeks, Williams served her husband with divorce papers, moved out of their New Jersey home into a Manhattan apartment, fired Hunter Sr. from her show and divided their finances.

On Tuesday, Williams broke out in tears when she spoke about her divorce during an interview with Karen Hunter on SiriusXM’s The Karen Hunter Show, per Page Six. She revealed that she won’t be changing her name following the divorce for the sake of their son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

“My name is Wendy Hunter. That’s my son’s name,” she said. “And you can’t take away 20… don’t make me cry.”