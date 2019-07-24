Frida Aasen Shows Plenty Of Skin In Red Hot Bikini

Victoria’s Secret model Frida Aasen sent temperatures rising on Instagram Wednesday with her latest post.

The Norwegian beauty has been spending time in Mikonos and has posted several snaps from her time there. On Wednesday she uploaded a photo in which she was standing on the edge of a swimming pool located by the ocean. The photo, taken from a distance, showcased the model’s enviable hourglass figure. Also on display were the model’s long legs and taut abs. Aasen wore a tiny red bikini with a bandeau style top and the bottoms featured a classic bikini cut. Sporting a pair of black sunglasses and a bandana, the beauty looked ready to spend some time in the sun.

In the photo’s caption, Aasen said that she had reached 500,000 followers and thanked her fans for their support. While that number might seem relatively small compared to some of Instagram’s heavier hitters, it’s a milestone the model does not take for granted.

Aasen’s fans were quick to congratulate her, while others take the time to compliment her on the sexy snap.

Oddly enough, Aasen almost never became a model. In an interview with Fashion Week Daily magazine, she said when she was a little girl, she always thought she would grow up to be a veterinarian. As she got older, she thought about going into the military.

All of her plans changed when she was discovered by accident while she was doing some Christmas shopping. She said a person approached her and asked her how tall she was. That person ended up becoming her agent. Assen was still young at the time — just 14 years old — so she put off modeling until she was a little older. Two years later, she signed up at an agency in Milan and began getting modeling jobs.

She walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2017 and 2018, and has also walked the runway for Prada, Louis Vuitton and Fendi. She has also appeared in campaigns for H&M, Saks Fifth Avenue.

Fans would not know it by looking at her, but Assen said when she first started out modeling, she did not know what how to wear high heels and felt weird wearing makeup and fancy clothes. It took a bit of getting used to, but the beauty looks as though she has adjusted well to the modeling lifestyle.

Fans wanting to keep up with Assen can follow her Instagram account.