‘Sports Illustrated’ Stunner Brooks Nader Flaunts Endless Curves In Dangerously High Cut One-Piece

Brooks Nader is showing off her incredible figure again on Instagram, and her fans are absolutely loving it.

The latest look at the Sports Illustrated swimsuit bombshell’s flawless physique was shared to social media on Tuesday, July 23 and certainly did not go unnoticed by her 342,000 followers. In the shot, the 23-year-old leaned against the outside of a house, while her pal Warren Elgort popped up in the foreground in front of her. What captivated the attention of her audience, however, was the sexy one-piece swimsuit that exuded some serous ’90s vibes, putting plenty of skin on display and leaving very little to the imagination.

The bold and unique number that made up Brooks’ “summer uniform” was of a bright yellow color. Its strapless design hardly covered the babe’s voluptuous assets and left plenty of cleavage on display — and that wasn’t even the most NSFW element of the piece. What really turned heads was the bathing suit’s dangerously high cut, which reached all the way up to the bombshell’s chest, flaunting her endless curves and offering a glimpse at her trim waist and flat midsection. Wrapped high on her hips was a thick, dark pink band, which offered some coverage to the model’s exposed derriere, albeit barely. Brooks’ famous booty and long, toned legs were still nearly completely within eyesight — but her thousands of fans definitely did not seem upset at the ample amount of skin that was exposed in the risqué swim attire.

To give her barely-there ensemble a bit of bling, Brooks added a delicate gold choker necklace as well as a set of dainty earrings. Her signature brunette locks were worn down, spilling over her shoulder to graze her exposed bosom. Her locks perfectly framed her face as well, which was done up with a gorgeous minimal makeup look, which included full eye brows, a dusting of pink blush and thick coat of mascara, which made her striking features pop.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 Model Search winner showered her latest upload with likes and comments. At the time of this writing, the post has been double tapped more than 6,800 times within its first 24 hours of going live to Instagram, while the comments section has been flooded with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You are so beautiful and sexy,” one user wrote, while another questioned how Brooks was “this perfect.”

“Wow. You’re stunning. That suit is something, but it’s the model that pulls off the look,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time Brooks has shown off her incredible bikini body on social media. Another recent Instagram post by the stunner saw her basking in the sun in a minuscule yellow two-piece, which did nothing but favors for her insane curves, driving her followers absolutely wild.