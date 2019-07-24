American ‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Flaunts Her Insane Figure In Revealing Crop Top And Skintight Shorts

American Playboy model Rachel Cook is living her best life this summer, and she isn’t hesitating to flaunt it for her Instagram followers. The 24-year-old model has proven that she can wear virtually anything and still get heart rates rising, and she did it again in her last set of photos.

Those who follow Cook on social media know that she has spent much of her time over the past couple of months traveling the country and living in her van with her boyfriend Tyler. This week they were visiting the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, and she noted that this was her first time there.

On Tuesday, Cook posted a couple of photos on Instagram showing her posing near some rocks at the venue. Rachel’s sky-blue eyes popped from the photo, and she had her chestnut-colored locks hanging down over her shoulders in loose, carefree curls.

Rachel wore black workout shorts and a cropped black workout bra along with a red cropped hoodie. The workout shorts sat just under her navel and the outfit showcased Cook’s chiseled abs. The scoop-neck top flaunted a hint of the Playboy model’s cleavage, and she cocked a hip to achieve the perfect sultry pose.

The second photo shows Rachel in the same spot wearing the same outfit, but it shows a bit more of her fabulous figure. In addition to her ample bosom and flat tummy, fans could see her lean, athletic legs as the shorts ended mid-thigh.

Rachel’s Instagram following has climbed steadily over the past few months as she now has 2.5 million fans. In just the first 16 hours of being on Cook’s page, more than 75,500 people liked the sensual post.

Another recent Instagram post of Rachel’s noted that she and Tyler had just spent time in Colorado. She shared the simple but sexy shot on Monday, detailing that she and Tyler were slowly making their way to Washington state.

Cook was fresh-faced and had her dark locks hanging straight down over her shoulders as she leaned on an elbow on the bed in her van. Rachel flaunted plenty of cleavage in a gray sports bra and tantalized her followers with her sultry curves.

This post was also quite popular with Rachel’s followers, having received nearly 150,000 likes since it was initially posted.

Fans have come to determine that few Instagram starlets can make simple look sexy quite as Rachel Cook can. The former Playboy model causes a stir whether she’s wearing a tiny bikini, skintight workout wear, or simply jeans and a crop top, and she never leaves her fans hanging for long between sultry posts.