Kim Kardashian Looks Hot In Red Skintight Top In Latest Instagram Snap

Kim Kardashian is the embodiment of her new Sooo Fire collection in her latest Instagram post.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a gorgeous new snap with her 144 million followers, which allowed her to show off her strikingly beautiful facial features. In what appeared to be a film camera photo, Kim gave the photographer a sultry glance while rocking a figure-hugging, long-sleeved turtle neck red top. She wore her long raven locks in a slightly messy style with a side part, allowing them to be blown by the wind.

She appeared to be posing outdoors, as a group of trees and the blue sky are visible behind her, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t go full glam for this specific vintage-looking shoot. The 38-year-old donned some insane smokey eye makeup, consisting of shades present in her new KKW Beauty collection — including red and golden eye shadow.

She also sported lush, long eyelashes and some black eyeliner, topping off the look with one of her new lip gloss shades on her pouty lips, which she slightly parted for an extra touch of sexiness. Kim rocked perfectly contoured cheek bones and nose, opting for some highlighter around the forehead and chin areas. As a reference to her new makeup line, she added a fire emoji to her caption.

The new picture was a hit among her millions of followers, as it garnered over 700,000 likes in just a couple of hours. Many also took to the comment section to shower her with compliments about her beautiful looks and awesome makeup skills. The mother of four’s new line just dropped a few days ago, following the success of her skin makeup collection, which has taken over the beauty community.

However, Kim recently made headlines for something much more serious than her beauty estate. The reality TV star finally spoke out about the accusations fired at her good friend, fashion photographer Marcus Hyde. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hyde has been at the center of a sexual harassment scandal, with many models coming forward with claims that he tried to bribe them in exchange for naked photos.

“My own experiences have always been professional, and I am deeply shocked, saddened and disappointed to learn that other women have had very different experiences. I stand in full support of every woman’s right to not be harassed, asked or pressured to do anything they are not comfortable with. We cannot allow this type of behavior to go unnoticed and I applaud those who speak out,” Kim said through her Instagram stories.