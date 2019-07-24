Jordyn Woods Flaunts Ample Cleavage In Dangerously Low-Cut Top On Instagram

Jordyn Woods’ Instagram has had it all lately — travel photos, swimwear, nights out, promotions for her athletic wear, and more. On Tuesday evening, the 21-year-old entrepreneur updated her account with a sexy photo before she headed out for the night, just hours after she shared images of herself rocking athleisure wear. Woods can truly make just about anything look amazing.

The photo on Woods’ Instagram feed showed the SECNDNTURE founder from the waist up. She wore either a tight-fitting dress or a top that did nothing but favors for her assets. The black tank top featured beige-colored cutouts on the sides and one at the chest, as well as thin beige spaghetti straps. Woods’ top fell incredibly low on her chest, risking exposure of her ample cleavage.

Woods accessorized the look with a silver watch or bracelet on one wrist, a gold watch or bracelet on the other, and white hoop earrings. Her dark hair fell over her shoulders in thick, coiling curls while her face was fully made up with eyebrow gel, blush, highlighter, eyeshadow, mascara, and a pale pink lipstick. Woods gazed into the camera with a small smirk on her face.

The post garnered over 472,000 likes in the 11 hours since it went live on the social media platform. Woods’ biggest fans left lots of love on her photo in the comments section.

“You been in your bag lately.. keep that same energy,” one fan wrote.

“Natural beauty. People pay to look like this,” another said with a heart emoji.

Some fans took a moment to compare Woods to her former best friend, Kylie Jenner. As Kardashian-Jenner fans are aware, Woods and Jenner ended their friendship when news broke that Woods allegedly had an affair with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend at the time, Tristan Thompson. Rumors have been swirling about where the two influencers currently stand with each other for months.

“Wayyyyy better lookin than Kylie,” one fan said.

“Jordyn is up 12 with 5 min to go in the 2nd quarter on @kyliejenner in this weeks #GramCup,” another joked, referring to a rumor that Woods and Jenner have been “competing” on Instagram with their photos.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Woods was accused recently of copying Jenner’s posts out of spite. A report from Radar Online offered up several photos from the two stars as “proof” of the copycats, but neither Jenner nor Woods has outright confirmed any social media feud, and the photos provided were up for interpretation.