Mueller Testimony Puts President Trump On The Offensive

'Why didn’t Robert Mueller & his band of 18 Angry Democrats spend any time investigating Crooked Hillary Clinton,' Trump tweeted.

Robert Mueller testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee
Alex Wong / Getty Images
Robert Mueller will be testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday in a long-anticipated day of hearings. Some Trump adversaries hope this will provide a “vivid narrative,” as The New York Times describes it, of the former special counsel’s investigation into possible collusion with Russian agents.

Donald Trump, for his part, has gone on the offensive on Twitter, beginning his tirade against Mueller and the Democrats on Tuesday night, hours before Mueller even provided his opening statements.

Trump’s tweets were similar to those he has previously posted on the social media site when discussing the Mueller investigation. The president has often taken to Twitter to deny there was ever any collusion or obstruction, to accuse the Democrats of committing a crime in carrying out the investigation, and to try and deflect the attention to Hillary Clinton and her emails.

Opening Salvos

At approximately 7:30 a.m. EST on Tuesday night, Trump reiterated what he’s been saying for over a year about the Mueller investigation: that it’s a “rigged witch hunt.”

Trump appears to have been referring to Aaron Zebley — one of Mueller’s longtime aides, as he’s described by NBC News. Mueller’s team made a “last-minute” request to have Zebley sworn in so that he could testify along with Mueller. Trump referred to Zebley as a “Never Trumper” attorney in a follow-up tweet.

“So Robert Mueller has now asked for his long time Never Trumper lawyer to sit beside him and help with answers. What’s this all about?” he tweeted.

In the midst of his tweets about Zebley was a dig at Fox News. Trump has been critical of the network as of late.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 23: U.S. President Donald Trump rubs the shoulders of Ryan Zink during the Teen Student Action Summit July 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. Conservative high school students gathered for the 4-day invite-only conference hosted by Turning Point USA to hear from conservative leaders and activists, receive activism and leadership training, and network with other attendees and organizations from across the U.S. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
  Alex Wong / Getty Images

Wednesday Morning

Beginning early Wednesday morning, Trump continued his tweetstorm, first by accusing the Democrats of committing a crime in carrying out the investigation.

He then reiterated his displeasure at Zebley’s involvement and called the entire affair a “witch hunt.”

He then tried to bring Hillary Clinton into the conversation in two consecutive tweets, in which he named some other figures he believes deserve investigation.

Two follow-up tweets didn’t mention the investigation specifically, but do reference Trump’s talking points.

“NO COLLUSION NO OBSTRUCTION!”

“KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”

Trump then accused Mueller of lying about how he got the job of FBI Director, suggesting obliquely that Mueller is committing perjury in his testimony.

Trump’s last tweet, at the time of this writing, about the Mueller testimony came at 8:18 a.m. EST. However, the Mueller testimony will continue all day Wednesday, so it’s certainly possible Trump will be tweeting more on the topic as the day goes on.