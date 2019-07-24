Lifetime Channel Planning Movie About Lori Loughlin’s & Felicity Huffman’s Roles In College Admissions Scandal

The college admissions scandal that flipped actress Lori Loughlin’s world upside down is going to be turned into a Lifetime movie.

The network announced its plans to create a two-hour drama about the scandal in a press release on Tuesday, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter. The tentative title for the film is College Admissions Scandal, and it will focus on the story that broke in March after over 50 wealthy individuals across the nation were charged for “criminally conspiring to influence the undergraduate admissions decisions at some of America’s top schools.”

More specifically, the film will follow two mothers who “share an obsession with getting their teenagers into the best possible college,” the release stated. The film will also delve into the actions of admissions consultant Rick Singer, and how he offered parents a “side door into the prestigious institutions of their dreams.” The plot will reportedly show parents willingly working with Singer with “visions of coveted acceptance letters in their heads.”

However, things will go awry when Singer cooperates with the FBI and pleads guilty. The mothers who risked everything for their children must “face the consequences of their crimes and the loss of trust and respect from their families,” per the release.

While the release did not mention Loughlin and Huffman by name, The Hollywood Reporter noted it would be hard to imagine that the two women would not be referenced.

Adam Salky will direct the film, which is slated to air this autumn.

#Lifetime is making a movie about the college admissions scandal. https://t.co/iryxYlCzeQ — Us Weekly (@usweekly) July 23, 2019

Lifetime is not the only network planning to cover the scandal. The Hollywood Reporter reported that Annapurna Television is planning to make a mini-series about the events based on the upcoming book Accepted, by reporters Melissa Korn and Jennifer Levitz who also wrote The People v. O.J. Simpson and High Fidelity.

Loughlin and Huffman took different paths after being charged for mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Loughlin, 54, and her designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested and charged with paying $500,000 to get their daughters admitted into the University of Southern California. They pleaded not guilty to charges, after which they were slapped with additional charges of fraud and money laundering. If found guilty, the couple could face up to 20 years in prison, The Mercury News reported. Their next court date is in October.

Huffman, 56, pleaded guilty in April to charges that she paid $15,000 to get her daughter’s SAT scores changed. She is currently awaiting sentencing. Prosecutors are reportedly asking for a sentence of four to 10 months in prison.