Blake Shelton Gets Trolled By Garth Brooks Over Proposing To Gwen Stefani

Blake's joking about Garth "bullying" him over his romance with Gwen.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have long had fans waiting with bated breath when it comes to whether or not they’ll tie the knot and get married after four years of dating. And it turns out there’s actually a very famous face who’d also like to see the couple become Mr. and Mrs. Shelton – or rather, Mr. and Mrs. Stefani.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight during an interview this week, Blake joked that he’s actually being “bullied” by fellow country star Garth Brooks, after Brooks seemingly hinted that he’d quite like to see the duo heading down the aisle.

The Voice coach revealed that one of Garth’s big teases about his and Gwen’s loved-up romance came when he made a surprise appearance at the “Friends In Low Places” singer’s recent gig in Idaho on July 19.

“I got a text from my man here earlier that said, ‘Hey, man, we got your dressing room set up for you,'” Shelton told the outlet of how the singer had things all set up for him when he arrived at the venue, only thing weren’t quite as he expected.

“And he sent me a picture and it was a paper that said ‘Mr. Stefani’ on it,” Blake then added.

The “God’s Country” singer joked to the outlet that he felt as though Brooks was actually “bullying” him just a “little bit” when it comes to his romance with the mom of three, who he met while both were coaches on The Voice during Season 7 in 2014.

However, Blake – who’s known for his playful banter with a number of other stars, including Adam Levine and Luke Bryan – then admitted that he doesn’t really think there’s a way he can get Garth back for teasing him about his and Gwen’s relationship.

“It sucks because Garth is kind of off-limits,” Blake admitted. “You can’t mess with him because he’s like the godfather of country music.”

The latest allusion to Shelton and Stefani’s romance comes shortly after the “Rich Girl” singer made it very clear they’re as happy as ever right now while showing off some PDA on social media.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the star posted a video to social media showing the twosome sharing a sweet kiss.

The upload came shortly after Shelton opened up about potentially popping the question to his love.

He told Entertainment Tonight that he and Stefani are getting “stronger everyday” after four years together.

“Obviously, that’s gotta lead somewhere,” Blake – who was previously married to Miranda Lambert and Kaynette Williams — said, hinting at a potential engagement.

Gwen will be returning to Blake’s side when they appear on Season 17 The Voice together alongside fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.