Ashanti Bends Over Counter Backstage At Performance In Fishnet Tights

R&B superstar Ashanti recently performed at the “Femme It Forward” event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. She took a break on Instagram from promoting her swimwear collaboration, Ashanti x Pretty Little Thing, to share a few snaps with her 4.8 million Instagram followers from the performance. After sharing two snaps of her performance on stage, flanked by backup dancers, and one selfie behind the scenes of her makeup look, Ashanti decided to stun fans by sharing a particularly sexy backstage selfie.

In all the snaps shared from the performance, Ashanti rocked the same outfit. The look consisted of a one-piece bodysuit that was covered in embellished details and beadwork. The suit had cap sleeves that showed off Ashanti’s arms but had beadwork going across the chest that prevented any cleavage from being on display.

A thick gold belt cinched in at the singer’s waist, giving her a curvaceous hourglass shape, and the bodysuit exposed every inch of her shapely legs and booty. She added a bit more visual interest and texture to her look by slipping into a pair of white fishnet tights to finish off the outfit.

Ashanti kept things simple in regards to accessories, as the outfit was one that she had to be able to perform in. Besides the fishnet stockings, the only accessory she wore was a pair of large yet delicate hoop earrings.

Ashanti rocked super long hair that draped onto the counter, and a bold neon pink lip that made a major style statement when paired with the black and metallic tones of her outfit.

Ashanti didn’t give her fans much context for the snap, as she included no caption in the final shot. However, her fans still loved drooling over the picture, which received over 62,000 likes in just 14 hours.

“Still a prime dime beauty,” one follower commented.

Another said “a pretty little thing on a Tuesday.. that’s for sure.”

Another commented, “they don’t make em like you no more.. believe that.”

According to the “Femme it Forward” website, the concert that Ashanti put on was one in a series of all-female concerts and events that help to celebrate women in the music and entertainment industries.

Variety shared several of performers involved with the project, and some of the names on the list include Cardi B, Teyana Taylor, Brandy, Jill Scott, Keri Hilson, Amerie, Mya, and many more.

Ashanti’s quadruple update of her performance seems to indicate she had a blast participating in the female-centric event.