Prince Harry And Dr. Jane Goodall Do The ‘Chimp Greeting’ In Sweet Video

Prince Harry and Doctor Jane Goodall delighted fans by greeting each other in an unconventional, sweet manner.

The Duke of Sussex and the famous primatologist-conservationist met up for the third time on Tuesday as Harry joined Goodall and 26 students for a summit in Windsor organized by her environmental program, Roots & Shoots. But before taking to more serious matters, the two shared an amazing moment by performing what is known as the “chimp greeting.”

According to CNN, they showed attendees how chimpanzees greet each other: Harry approached Dr. Goodall before bending down and lightly patting her on the head, and then the two of them hugged. The crowd laughed and applauded the perfect reenactment, which usually sees male chimps pat nervous females on the head to encourage them to move toward a hug.

The British royal, who is known for being a keen conservationist, attended the annual summit, where he listened to presentations regarding climate change, plastic consumption, and endangered species.

“As my grandmother The Queen once said, ‘Sometimes the world’s problems are so big we think we can do little to help.’ On our own we cannot end wars or wipe out injustice, but the cumulative impact of thousands of small acts of goodness can be bigger than we imagine,” he told the crowd.

In an Instagram post, a spokesperson for the Jane Goodall Institute also pointed out how important his presence was at the event. With his appearance, youngsters could become inspired by someone they looked up to, prompting them to continue to fight against climate change and its repercussions.

Video: Dr Jane Goodall @JaneGoodallInst asked #princeharry if he remembered the “chimp greeting” from when they first met in Dec (& last month). They brilliantly re-enacted it: Jane as the nervous female approaches and Harry pats her on the head to encourage her for a hug! ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/gKAxJOqPY5 — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) July 23, 2019

“We know that [Prince Harry] is keenly involved in youth and global environmental issues and Dr. Goodall believes that his visit will inspire the participants knowing that someone of his stature is eager to learn of their efforts,” the post read.

The spokesperson added that those belonging to the Roots & Shoots program, who come from all around the globe, were already making significant changes in their home countries to help the environment and local animals. Attendees gathered at Windsor Castle for Roots & Shoots’ sixth global leadership event, just months after Prince Harry and Dr. Goodall met for the second time, as per CNN. The duke is involved in several conservation projects in Africa, and he met up with the 85-year-old scientist to discuss their environmental efforts.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have decided to use their join Instagram page to raise awareness of different causes every month, with the environment being at the forefront of their online activism throughout the month of July.